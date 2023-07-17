City code sheds light on tenant complaint

The Hot Springs property maintenance code doesn't require landlords to furnish cooling during hot weather, a fact revealed by the removal of air-conditioning units at Greenbriar Apartments.

Tenants at the rent-controlled complex opposite Bank OZK Arena on Convention Boulevard were told in December that their window units would be removed if they didn't pay a $25 monthly surcharge for small units and $130 for larger ones.

In February, tenants complained to Southwest Housing Compliance Corp. about the surcharge for air conditioning. A subsidiary of the housing authority in Austin, Texas, SHCC is contracted by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to oversee Section 8 contracts in Arkansas and Texas.

"Doesn't our code require the ability to keep a certain indoor temperature range?" Deputy City Manager Lance Spicer asked the planning and development department in a June 8 email that was included in materials the city provided The Sentinel-Record in response to a records request. "If they do not have AC units, there is no way that would be compliant. This is Arkansas. You have to have cooling because it's hot here."

The neighborhood services division told him city code requires landlords provide a heat source that can maintain a minimum temperature of 65 degrees but doesn't have a similar requirement for cooling.

"However, our code does require that if the appliance was in the apartment when you moved in, the landlord/owner must maintain it and can not remove it without replacing it," neighborhood services told Spicer. "That is what we are pursuing on these units."

The city had told Greenbriar owner Michael Cotroneo a few days earlier that removing a working appliance from an occupied unit was a violation of city code.

"If you wish to remove items from a vacant apartment before the next tenant moves in, that is your option, however, if the unit had an appliance, either a stove, refrigerator or an AC unit, in it when the current tenant moved in, the appliance must be maintained, repaired and provided for the duration of their occupancy," neighborhood services told him in a June 5 email.

Cotroneo told the city Tuesday he thought the requirement didn't apply to window units, noting that air conditioning isn't among the list of items the property's project-based Section 8 contract with HUD requires it to include with the monthly rent. Rent includes heat, a stove, a refrigerator, hot water and lights.

In October, Cotroneo informed SHCC about his plan to charge for air conditioning, telling the agency the surcharge would be assessed year-round to "even out the costs" and avoid having to remove the units in the winter months.

"My team DOES NOT want to remove 64 units when it is cold weather," he said in an email. "It is a major pain."

Tenants would sign an annual lease for air conditioning.

"That way they stay in, even during the winter season, and they don't have to pay to have it removed, and we don't have to go through the God awful hassle of removing them."

Cotroneo told the city Tuesday his agreement with HUD doesn't allow him to charge additional rent or a utility allowance.

"I will need to find other ways to generate revenue," he said in an email. "Charging for AC units is the lowest-hanging fruit, but it is a necessary one.

"In conclusion, we have decided to pass the cost of AC units onto the tenants. This is the only way that we can afford to provide this amenity to our tenants. We understand that this may not be ideal for everyone, but we believe that it is the best solution for the majority of our tenants."

He expressed concern about the newspaper's reporting on the removal of air conditioners and other issues tenants have brought to light, including roaches and rodents in the units. Harboring rodents was one of the code violations the city listed in its June 8 notice to Cotroneo.

"We are also concerned about the negative press that has been generated by this issue," he told the city. "We have been a positive force for the city of Hot Springs, and we believe that we have been unfairly targeted."

Spicer warned city inspectors that Cotroneo, 36, had been arrested at Greenbriar June 7. According to the probable cause affidavit, he texted an unsolicited photo of his privates to a tenant in April and was charged with harassing communications.

According to court records, Cotroneo pleaded innocent Thursday and is scheduled to go to trial in Garland County District Court in October.

"When you all are inspecting this unit today, please be aware that Mr. Michael Cotroneo was arrested a few days ago," Spicer told the inspectors. "He is apparently very angry and being openly hostile to the tenants."

Cotroneo is part of the group that acquired the 64-unit complex last year for $1.83 million, according to property records. The same Houston address he listed on his arrest report is listed as the owner address for close to a dozen other local properties, including mobile home parks on Malvern Avenue and in Jessieville and multifamily dwellings off of Park Avenue and Hawthorne Street.

District 2 Director Phyllis Beard asked if Cotroneo's other rental properties in the city could be inspected. Greenbriar Apartments are in the inner-city district she represents.

"How about he gets inspected for everything he owns since he feels comfortable in providing unsafe, indecent, unsanitary conditions for the most vulnerable people in our community," Beard, noting tenants at Cotroneo's other properties had reported issues similar to those at Greenbriar, told City Manager Bill Burrough in an email last month.

HUD notified Greenbriar residents earlier this year that the new owners opted out of the complex's project-based assistance agreement and had requested it be transferred to an apartment complex in Fayetteville. The notice said residents will be issued tenant-based housing vouchers administered by the Hot Springs Housing Authority.

Greenbriar was referenced prior to the city board's July 5 vote authorizing the purchase of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. The city plans to convert the church into a community resource center for at-risk people.

"Things like the Greenbriar situation that we're looking at now, that's dumping people on the street every single day," St. Luke's Episcopal Church outreach coordinator Sally Carder told the board.