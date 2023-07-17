Sections
Conway man arrested in death of six-week-old infant

by Ainsley Platt | Today at 6:44 p.m.
A Faulkner County sheriff's office vehicle is shown in this photo.

The Faulkner County sheriff’s office announced that it had arrested and charged a man in the March 2 death of a six-week-old infant in the man’s care “following a lengthy investigation.”

David Dickens, 41, of Conway, was arrested by Faulkner County sheriff’s deputies on July 17 and charged with one count of capital murder in connection with the death, the office said.

Dickens is being held in the Faulkner County jail, a news release said, and will remain there while awaiting his court appearance.

