Crash claims life of Springdale man

A Springdale man died Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Fayetteville, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Don Floor, 75, was eastbound on the Fulbright Expressway headed toward U.S. 71 just before 11 a.m. when his 2019 Toyota left the roadway to the right, the report said.

State police reported that the vehicle then struck a concrete pillar and immediately caught on fire, leaving Floor trapped inside.

No other vehicles or passengers were involved in the accident, according to the report.

Police noted that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.