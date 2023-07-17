Dangerous heat wave sits on U.S. southwestern states

PHOENIX -- A dangerous heat wave threatened a wide swath of the Southwest with potentially deadly temperatures in the triple digits on Saturday, as some cooling centers extended their hours and emergency rooms prepared to treat more people with heat-related illnesses.

Over 110 million people, or about a third of Americans, were under extreme heat advisories, watches and warnings Saturday as the blistering heat wave was forecast to get worse this weekend for Nevada, Arizona and California. Temperatures in some desert areas were predicted to soar past 120 degrees Fahrenheit during the day, and remain in the 90s F overnight.

Around 200 hydration stations distributing bottles of water, and cooling centers where potentially thousands of people can rest in air-conditioned spaces, opened Saturday in public spaces like libraries, churches and businesses around the Phoenix area.

In Las Vegas, casinos offered respite from the heat for many. Air-conditioned libraries, police station lobbies and other places from Texas to California planned to be open to the public to offer relief for at least part of the day.

Emergency room doctors in Las Vegas have been treating more people for heat illness as the heat wave threatened to break the city's all-time record high of 117 degrees Fahrenheit this weekend.

In New Mexico's largest city of Albuquerque, splash pads will be open for extended hours and many public pools were offering free admission. In Boise, Idaho, churches and other nonprofit groups were offering water, sunscreen and shelter.

In Southern California, temperatures soared into the triple digits in inland areas, and a ridge of high pressure was expected to keep its hold on the region for a couple of weeks.

By mid-afternoon on Saturday, it was 122 degrees Fahrenheit in Death Valley, Calif., where forecasters said the temperature could hit 130 degrees Fahrenheit this weekend. The hottest temperature recorded at Death Valley was 134 F in July 1913, according to the National Park Service.

In Lancaster and Palmdale, north of Los Angeles, temperatures hit 108 degrees Fahrenheit, said National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Wofford. In Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley, the thermometer cleared triple digits in some areas.

The hot, dry conditions sparked a series of blazes in Southern California southeast of Los Angeles, where firefighters Saturday were battling three separate brush fires amid blistering heat and low humidity in sparsely populated, hilly areas. The fires were all within 40 miles of each other in Riverside County, where temperatures in some areas spiked into the triple digits.

"Heat is definitely a concern out there," said April Newman of the Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department.

Phoenix on Saturday saw the city's 16th consecutive day of 110 degrees Fahrenheit or higher temperatures, hitting that mark before noon and putting it on track to beat the longest measured stretch of such heat. The record was 18 days, in 1974.

By late afternoon, the temperature in Phoenix had hit 118 degrees Fahrenheit, breaking the daily record set on July 15, 1998, of 117 F, the National Weather Service in Phoenix tweeted. The normal high for the date is 107 F.

Emphasizing how dangerous the heat can be, police in the Phoenix suburb of Surprise said Saturday its officers on Friday found two older women sweltering at home during 114 degrees Fahrenheit temperatures with just a tiny, overtaxed air conditioning unit that failed to cool most of the house. After the women were taken to a senior center to cool off, the department's community services team bought and installed an adequate air conditioner and several fans in the home.

The Southern Nevada Health District said seven people have died since April 11, and a total of 152 deaths last year were determined to be heat-related.

Arizona's Maricopa County, home to Phoenix, reported last week that so far this year there have been 12 confirmed heat-associated deaths going back to April, half of them people who were homeless. Another 55 deaths are under investigation.

There were 425 confirmed heat-associated deaths in Maricopa County last year, with more than half of them occurring in July and 80% of them happening outdoors.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael Blood, Ken Ritter and Susan Montoya of The Associated Press.

Charles Sanders, 59, sits in his tent inside a homeless encampment called "The Zone," Friday, July 14, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. Sanders, from Denver, has been spending the days at the Justa Center, a day center for homeless people 55 years and older in the downtown area. (AP Photo/Matt York)



People who are homeless try to cool down with chilled water outside the Justa Center, a day center for homeless people 55 years and older, Friday, July 14, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. During the cooler months, the center stays open until 2 p.m. but has been staying open to at least 5:30 p.m. most days during the current heat spell. The center, located a few blocks from the city's largest homeless shelter, has also been serving as an official hydration station where anyone can stop to get up to two ice-cold bottles of water for free. (AP Photo/Matt York)



Men who are homeless watch a movie, hydrate and rest inside the Justa Center, a day cooling center for homeless people 55 years and older, Friday, July 14, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)



Charles Sanders, 59, cools off inside the Justa Center, Friday, July 14, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. Sanders, from Denver, has been spending the days at the center, a day center for homeless people 55 years and older in the downtown area. Several dozen people stop by daily for cold water, a meal, a shower and an electrical outlet to charge a mobile phone. (AP Photo/Matt York)



Charles Sanders, 59, climbs out of his tent inside the homeless encampment called "The Zone," Friday, July 14, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. Sanders, from Denver, has been spending the days at the Justa Center, a day center for homeless people 55 years and older in the downtown area. Several dozen people stop by daily for cold water, a meal, a shower and an electrical outlet to charge a mobile phone. (AP Photo/Matt York)



Volunteers walks outside the Justa Center, a day center for homeless people 55 years and older, Friday, July 14, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. During the cooler months, the Justa Center stays open until 2 p.m. but has been staying open to at least 5:30 p.m. most days during the current heat spell. The center, located a few blocks from the city's largest homeless shelter, has also been serving as an official hydration station where anyone can stop to get up to two ice-cold bottles of water for free. (AP Photo/Matt York)



Visitors tour the Griffith Observatory gardens in Los Angeles Friday, July 14, 2023. Over a third of Americans are under extreme heat advisories, watches, and warnings as a blistering heatwave continues across the Southwest and California. The sweltering conditions were expected to keep building Friday and through the weekend. Forecasters say some California residents should prepare for the hottest weather of the year. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

