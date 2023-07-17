Five Naturals pitchers combine on a shutout

Naturals 4, Missions 0

Five Northwest Arkansas pitchers combined on a five-hit shutout to claim the rubber game of the three-game series against the San Antonio Missions on Sunday afternoon at Wolff Stadium in San Antonio.

Tyler Tolbert doubled in the top of the third to put the Naturals on top 1-0 against Missions starter Daniel Camarena (1-4).

Parker Bates, who went 3 for 4, drove in a run and scored a run for Northwest Arkansas. Tolbert, Dillan Shrum and Diego Hernandez had two hits each for the Naturals.

Noah Murdock (3-0) picked up the win with a scoreless inning of relief. Dante Biasi started and tossed four scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out one and walking one. Beck Way, Anderson Paulino and Brett de Geus combined to toss the final four scoreless innings for the Naturals.

Cole Cummings and Daniel Johnson had two hits each for San Antonio.

The Naturals open a six-game series Tuesday at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale against Tulsa.

-- NWA Democrat-Gazette