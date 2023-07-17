Flooding in Northeast kills at least 5

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. -- Heavy rains pounded an already saturated Northeast on Sunday for the second time in a week, spurring another round of flash flooding, canceled airline flights and power outages. In Pennsylvania, a sudden flash flood late Saturday afternoon claimed at least five lives.

Officials in Bucks County's Upper Makefield Township in Pennsylvania said torrential rains occurred around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Washington Crossing area, sweeping away several cars. At least five people died and two children, a 9-month-old boy and his 2-year-old sister, remained missing, authorities said.

Other parts of the East Coast were experiencing heavy rain, including Vermont. Authorities there warned landslides could become a problem Sunday as the state coped with more rain following days of flooding.

"There are flash flood warnings throughout the state today. Remain vigilant and be prepared," Vermont Gov. Phil Scott said.

Sunday's strong storms led to hundreds of flight cancellations at airports in the New York City area, according to the tracking service FlightAware. More than 350 flights were canceled at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey alone, while more than 280 flights were canceled at Kennedy International Airport in New York. Hundreds of flights were delayed.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings and tornado watches for parts of Connecticut, western Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire. A tornado warning was issued for an area along the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border.

Thousands of power outages were reported.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul urged people to stay home and not drive Sunday until the storms passed. There were no immediate reports of injuries from the storms and flooding in the state.

Hochul said 5 inches of rain fell within two hours in Suffolk County on Long Island. The state saw $50 million in damages from last week's storms. Disaster declarations will cover more than a dozen New York counties.

Manchester, N.H., the largest city in northern New England, opened its emergency operations center in response to severe weather.

Flooding forced Tweed New Haven Airport in Connecticut to close its terminal Sunday. The small airport, which offers daily commercial flights from one carrier, Avelo Airlines, said in a Twitter post that the terminal was closed until further notice. Several flights were reported delayed.

In Pennsylvania, meanwhile, a sudden, torrential downpour turned deadly in Upper Makefield Township.

Fire Chief Tim Brewer told reporters the area got about 6 1/2 to 7 inches of rain in 45 minutes.

"In my 44 years, I've never seen anything like it," he said. "When the water came up, it came up very swiftly."

About 4 to 5 feet of water washed over the road and three of an estimated 11 cars were swept away. All three were later recovered and no one was found inside, Brewer said. Eight people were rescued from the other cars and two from the creek, he said.

The two children who remained missing Sunday are part of a Charleston, South Carolina family visiting family and friends. They were on their way to a barbecue when their vehicle got stuck in the flash flood, Brewer said.

"As they tried to escape the fierce floodwaters, Dad took his 4-year-old son while the mother and the grandmother grabbed the two additional children, aged 9 months and 2 years," he said. The father and son were "miraculously" able to get to safety. "However the grandmother, the mother, and the two children were swept away by the floodwaters," Brewer said. The mother was among those later found dead.

"We continue to look for the two children. We are not going to give up," Brewer said.

Information for this article was contributed by Ron Todt, David Collins, Patrick Whittle and Leah Willingham of The Associated Press.