Former Arkansas House staffer appointed to state's Medical Marijuana Commission

by Neal Earley | Today at 4:50 p.m.
FILE — The state Capitol is shown in this undated file photo.

Arkansas House Speaker Matthew Shepherd has appointed a former staffer, Amber Pool, to the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission, according to a news release Monday from the speaker’s office.

Pool will replace J.P. Mobley, whose term on the commission ended March 6 but remained on the commission until Thursday when it was announced it was her last meeting.

Pool previously worked as director of operations and an executive administrator for the Arkansas House of Representatives. Pool will serve a four-year term.

Under Amendment 98 to the Arkansas Constitution, which legalized medical cannabis, the House speaker appoints two members of the five-member commission. Two other members are appointed by the Senate president pro-tempore and one by the governor.

Pool is the co-owner of Pool Fisheries Specialty Fish in Lonoke and worked as a staffer for former Lt. Gov. Mark Darr.

