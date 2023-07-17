DEAR HELOISE: Here, in this country, we have a worship and admiration of thin, young women. However, I'm 27 years old and weigh 248 pounds, which is a lot for someone who stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall.

I've actually had people -- strangers -- walk up to me and tell me I have a pretty face and beautiful skin, but ask why don't I lose weight. Believe me, I'm trying.

I went on a dating site and posted my picture in the hope of meeting someone nice, but within two hours, I got some of the rudest remarks you can imagine. Many of the comments were just plain cruel. Apparently, people don't like fat women.

I've been heavy most of my life, and I enjoy an active life with my friends. But, like most women, I'd like to meet someone, get married and settle down. With America's prejudice toward fat women, that might never happen.

If you have a hint that will help me lose weight, please pass it on. I'm not getting any younger, and I want a family sometime soon.

-- Tiffany K.,

Little Rock

DEAR TIFFANY: While I do not give medical advice in my column, I would recommend that you see a physician who specializes in weight loss to help you with your diet plan. Then, stick with it. There are also national weight loss programs that you can consult, if your doctor agrees.

The average American woman, from the age of 20 and up, weighs in at about 170.6 pounds -- a number that went up by 18.5% since the 1960s. In fact, according to USAFacts.org, 33.25% of Americans are overweight. On average, we weigh 33 pounds more than the French and 40 pounds more than the Japanese. According to MedicalNet.com, we are also increasing in height, but it's not enough to offset our national weight gain.

DEAR READERS: Got some sticky residue left on an item? Here are some things that can remove sticky glue:

Baby oil

Rubbing alcohol

Cooking spray

Nail polish remover

Tea tree oil

Vinegar

