Hobbs State Park interpreter presents program, shows reptiles at Pea Ridge library

PEA RIDGE -- Children and their parents enjoyed a program by Chris Pistole, interpreter of Hobbs State Park, on July 7 at the Pea Ridge Community Library.

There are 52 state parks in Arkansas, Pistole said, adding that there is a state park within 50 miles of every community in the state.

After explaining the origin and history of the Arkansas State Parks, Pistole said Hobbs State Park was established in 1979. He said the main attraction at Hobbs is the 54 miles of trail there. Some of the trails are for hiking, some for biking and some multiuse. He said there are 11 primitive camping areas, as well.

"My job is kind of like being a teacher," Pistole said. "I explain; people learn and understand more about our parks and the resources we have there."

He said 2023 is the 100th anniversary of the Arkansas State Parks which began in 1923 with the establishment of Petit Jean State Park.

He said there will be many activities for the centennial year. There are also some special programs including Nature Explorer, which provides a guide and allows children to earn a badge and certificate for completing the program. Club 52 provides prizes for completion of various levels.

"These are your state parks. They belong to all of you. We welcome everybody," Pistole said.

Pistole showed the children two reptiles -- a three-toed box turtle and a speckled king snake, also known as a common king snake.

"These are our ambassadors, not pets. They come from the wild. We have special permission to have them," he said.

He encouraged the children to sit quietly and not scream or yell to avoid scaring the snake.

He pointed out various anatomical features of the snake and then walked around allowing the children to touch him.

He said king snakes derived their name from eating other snakes, including venomous snakes like the copperhead.

"So snakes are not the terrible, terrible creatures we may have heard about before," Pistole said.