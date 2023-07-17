Happy birthday. Welcome to a year of new influences. Because you'll become more like the people who are around you, you'll seek the company of those you admire and be welcomed into their fold. More highlights: Ten small but very lucrative investments, a challenge that winds up defining a project, and a life-changing invitation.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). People don't always do what they say they will, but you're willing to work with them anyway in hopes of a better outcome. There is no wrong move today, but there are benefits to doing the thing that is a little harder for you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Only you know how to best serve the interests of those close to you. You'll care for loved ones like no other. There's a secure feeling for anyone lucky enough to be on your team.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). For those committed to growth and improvement, fear is an inevitable part of life. You'll talk yourself through some helpful, positive ideas. Fear may not go away, but you don't need it to. The important thing is not to let it stop you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Your senses keep you connected to a vital physicality today. Your body is part of the nature it moves through. You'll explore delights that simultaneously contribute to health and pleasure.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You can be serious in your intent without being heavy-handed in your approach. There's no right or wrong perspective, but there are ways of seeing things that are more or less helpful in moving you toward a particular goal.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Credentials point to where a person has been, but they can't guarantee outcomes going forward. As you decide who to entrust with a job, pay more attention to the current interaction than to past credentials.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Give yourself props for the dozens of little things you do to keep this show on the road. Every time you treat yourself right, feed someone, help others get where they're going and the like, it's a triumph.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You fit many different descriptions, and yet you're far too complex to fill out just one, so getting to know you takes time. Anyone who tries to assess you in terms of a category will wind up limiting his or her knowledge of you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). With a stranger, you can shine in the moment without thinking about the past or future of a relationship. There's some magic in this, and you'll have fun discovering who you are within the fresh context of a new person's eyes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You don't want to borrow trouble, although you may anticipate it for the sake of preparation. It's OK to think about what could go wrong, but do so only long enough to create safeties, solutions and contingencies.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Many opinions sound reasonable enough but are patently false. Question all critical assertions, especially those made by your own inner critic. It's not necessary to try and control or judge yourself to any strict degree today.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The past is an anchor that you do not have to tether yourself to. You will come to terms with what happened and let go of your grievances, freeing you to soar above what was once burdensome.

NEW MOON OMEN

Is a misunderstanding costing you dollars or something more expensive? Mercury throws a gauntlet down before Jupiter, just a few hours before the moon is perfectly invisible. This pre-show to the new moon is an omen to confront money problems head on, giving them a chance at the new moon's grace and speedy resolution.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

He's been the Entertainer of the Year, an "American Idol" judge and No. 1 hit maker, though what Luke Bryan is perhaps most proud of is the good he's able to do in the world sharing his heart and philanthropy in organizations such as the Brett Boyer Foundation, founded in memory of his niece. Bryan's sun and communication planet Mercury were in Cancer, the sign associated with home and America, two prevalent themes in country music.