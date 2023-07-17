Hot Springs college unaffected by ruling

HOT SPRINGS — The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to strike down affirmative action in college admissions in June, declaring race cannot be a definitive factor, has changed many colleges’ strategies for admissions across the nation, but not at National Park College.

Caysie Martin, the director of admissions for the college, said it has never relied on race as a factor in student admissions. As long as the prospective student has a high school diploma or another equivalent, the college does its best to admit everyone who wants to attend, she said.

“Our process, of course, has an application, and of course, we do have demographic questions on it,” she said. “Mostly, those are used for reporting purposes. They’ve never been used for determining entrance to [National Park College]. So [the ruling] really has no bearing or change on how we have changed the way that we accept students.” The Supreme Court’s decision has forced many colleges and universities across the nation to find new ways to achieve a diverse student population. While the college has a goal of “increasing recruitment of students, faculty and staff from historically marginalized groups,” as well as increasing resources for them, the website states, the college’s policy of admitting as many students as they can is and has been the college’s strategy for obtaining a diverse student body, Martin said.

“We want to give access to students, and sometimes that means that students who may not be as high-performing, we have a place for them,” she said.

“And that’s really any demographic. Our greatest strength is that if somebody wants a college education, we can hopefully get them on the path. If you look at our acceptance rate, it’s very high. … If somebody’s got the drive, we’re gonna try to help them find a way to get there.

“I do think that we can accept students that maybe other places couldn’t, and so I think that’s our strength and not something that’s ever gonna change.” The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council at the college has a mission to provide “leadership to continually transform the campus into a more representative, inclusive, and equitable community of learners,” according to the college’s website.

The council provides leadership in fulfilling goals of the college’s plan regarding diversity by “promoting cross-cultural understanding, communication, and cultural competence among employees and students, gathering, analyzing, and monitoring relevant information and data concerning diversity and inclusion at NPC and to set specific goals and objectives for achieving and enhancing diversity awareness, cross-cultural understanding, and support of underrepresented groups and to adjust those goals and objectives as needed,” it states.

Another goal of the plan is “facilitating timely communications, when necessary, about issues adversely affecting students, faculty, and administrators of underrepresented populations.”

Caysie Martin, the director of admissions for the college, said it has never relied on race as a factor in student admissions. As long as the prospective student has a high school diploma or another equivalent, the college does its best to admit everyone who wants to attend, she said.







