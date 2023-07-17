Elon Musk, former CEO of Twitter, wrote that the social media platform he bought still has "negative cash flow, due to [about a] 50% drop in advertising revenue plus heavy debt load."

Lesly Mucutuy, 13, and her three siblings, were released from Colombia's Military Hospital in Bogota and have been moved to a shelter home after being stranded in the Amazon for 40 days, living off seeds, roots and plants, according to Astrid Garces, director of Colombian children welfare agency ICBF.

Ben Wallace, the United Kingdom's defense secretary, told the Sunday Times that he plans to resign at the next Cabinet reshuffle due to the strain his job had put on his family and he would stand down as a lawmaker at the next general election.

Benjamin Netanyahu, 73, prime minister of Israel, was discharged from Sheba Medical Center, where doctors implanted a "subcutaneous Holter," a monitoring device placed under his skin, to allow Netanyahu's medical team to keep a close watch on his heart activity, the facility said.

Monica De Leon Barba, 30, of San Mateo, Calif., who was kidnapped while walking her dog in Tepatitlan, Mexico, has been released from her captors and no arrests have been made, federal authorities said.

Jameel Jaffer, executive director of The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University in New York, sued Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and others over the state's TikTok ban on official devices, arguing the prohibition is not "a sensible or constitutional response" to concerns of disinformation and data collection.

Luca Cari, a spokesperson for Italy's national firefighters' corps, said "there are no indications of people missing" from a three-story apartment building that collapsed in which three people were pulled out alive from the rubble in Torre del Greco.

Patricia McGurk-Daniel, San Diego's new Border Patrol chief, said agents "need help from the community, but we need to recognize that our agents are doing their best" to combat criticism.

David Zibolski, police chief in Fargo, N.D., said while a gunman who opened fire on police and firefighters responding to a car crash, killing a police officer and wounding two others, was killed in the encounter, authorities are still asking "Why would somebody do this?"