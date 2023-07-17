Actress and model Alison McDaniel claims in a lawsuit that she was sexually harassed by the owner of a Rhode Island resort where she had been hired to work as a consultant. McDaniel's lawsuit, filed last week in federal court in Rhode Island, seeks more than $3.3 million in damages and unpaid back wages. McDaniel, 42, was subjected to "repeated sexual advances including attempts to kiss her on the mouth, requests for sexual favors, inappropriate touching, ogling with suggestive overtones, and verbal and physical harassment of a sexual nature" by Paul Mihailides, owner of The Preserve Sporting Club & Residences, in Richmond, she says in the lawsuit. An attorney for Mihailides disputed the claims. "Sexual harassment in the workplace is unacceptable at any level," attorney Nicole Benjamin said in a statement. "In this case, the defendants are confident that a jury will ultimately reject the allegations made by Ms. McDaniel." McDaniel, who had roles in the soap opera "Guiding Light" and movies including "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire," was paid for all the work she did, and a discrimination complaint she filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission was dismissed and closed, Benjamin said. Mihailides also told guests that McDaniel was his "mistress," "future ex-wife" and "girlfriend," she says in the lawsuit. When McDaniel refused Mihailides' sexual advances, he retaliated against her by refusing to reimburse her for expenses, the suit says.

"Pulp Fiction" actress Rosanna Arquette crashed her car into a building at the Point Dume Village shopping center in Malibu, the Los Angeles County sheriff's department confirmed to the Los Angeles Times. The incident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday after she mistakenly pressed down on the accelerator instead of the brakes, causing her to steer into a building structure, according to the department. The car's impact directly affected the building's "major support" pillars, resulting in the roof collapsing onto Arquette's vehicle. While there was "major structural damage," police said no injuries occurred as a result of the accident. Officials also confirmed that there was no evidence that Arquette was impaired. Representatives for Arquette did not immediately respond to the Times' request for comment. Los Angeles Fire Station 71 Capt. Mike Rivera said Tuesday Arquette was sent to a nearby hospital for an evaluation, according to the Malibu Times. "She was a little shook up," he said. Rivera noted that the crash "took out three pillars that support the roof [of the building]."