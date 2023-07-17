Sections
NLR police investigating man’s death

by Ashley Savage | Today at 3:54 a.m.

North Little Rock police are investigating the death of a man Saturday after a disturbance that resulted in a "vehicle accident," according to a news release from the department Sunday.

Details leading up to the incident were unclear Sunday.

Police said they initially responded to the 1600 block of West 16th Street just before 6 p.m. Saturday in reference to a disturbance and found an injured adult Black male.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The man's age and identity were not available Sunday.

Additional information including the nature of the injuries will be available once the investigation is no longer active, according to Sunday's statement.

