GOLF

Stricker wins third major

Steve Stricker won his third PGA Tour Champions major of the year, capping off a dominant weekend at Firestone with a 4-under 66 on Sunday for a three-shot victory in the Kaulig Companies Championship in Akron, Ohio. Stricker was five shots off the lead after a second-round 73, but closed with rounds of 65-66 for an 11-under 269 total. David Toms shot a final-round 65 to finish alone in second at 8 under. The 56-year-old Stricker won the Regions Tradition in May, then triumphed two weeks later at the Senior PGA Championship. He has five victories this year on the over-50 tour and a lead of more than $2 million over second-place Bernhard Langer on the Charles Schwab Cup money list. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) posted a 70 on Sunday to finish with a 10-over 290. Little Rock's Glen Day completed the tournament at 11-over 291 and John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) turned in a final score of 13-over 293.

Grant's LPGA title her first

Linn Grant won her first LPGA Tour title after an outstanding start to her career in Europe, enduring a charge from U.S. Women's Open champion Allisen Corpuz and closing with a 3-under 68 for a three-shot victory in the Dana Open on Sunday. The 24-year-old Grant has five victories on the Ladies European Tour but did not play in the United States until this year, when the U.S. dropped its covid vaccination requirement for foreign travelers. Former University of Arkansas golfer Maria Fassi finished in sixth place, firing a 1-under par 70 on Sunday for a 13-under 271 overall. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) finished in a tie for seventh at 12-under 272. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) completed the tournament at 4-under 280.

Rookie wins in a playoff

Vincent Norrman lipped in an 8-footer for bogey on the 72nd hole to get into a playoff, then scrambled for par on the same hole in sudden death on Sunday to beat Nathan Kimsey and win the Barbasol Championship, his first PGA Tour victory. The 25-year-old Norrman, a tour rookie from Sweden, won in his 23rd career start. He closed with a 66 at Keene Trace to finish at 22-under 266. Kimsey, a 30-year-old European tour player from England who made his PGA Tour debut in this co-sanctioned event, shot 64 and got into the playoff after Trevor Cone and Norrman faltered down the stretch.

Lindheim first in Korn Ferry

Nicholas Lindheim closed with a 6-under 66 for a two-shot victory in The Ascendant in Berthoud, Colo., the third Korn Ferry Tour win for the 38-year-old veteran. Lindheim finished at 20-under 268 at TPC Colorado. Max Greyserman (66) was second at 18 under and Parker Coody (67) was another shot back. Lindheim eagled the par-4 third hole in his bogey-free round.

FOOTBALL

Volunteers vacate 11 wins

Tennessee's football program must vacate all 11 of its wins from the 2019 and 2020 seasons under coach Jeremy Pruitt as part of penalties handed down by the NCAA for multiple violations. A school spokesman confirmed on Sunday the Vols' eight wins in 2019 and three in 2020 will be vacated and will be reflected in the program's record book. Pruitt's final record is now 5-19, and the school's all-time record is 856-410-53. The vacated wins are part of the penalties from the NCAA from a report that outlined more than 200 violations during Pruitt's three-year tenure in Knoxville.

Jaguars, TE reach deal

Tight end Evan Engram and the Jacksonville Jaguars agreed Sunday to a three-year, $41.25 million contract that includes $24 million guaranteed, according to a person familiar with negotiations. Engram's agent, Mike McCartney, announced via Twitter that the deal had been reached. Engram weighed in a few minutes later by posting a picture of himself at Everbank Field with the caption "I'm home" along with a praying hands emoji.

SOCCER

Gold Cup goes to Mexico

Santiago Gimenez scored after an electrifying sprint in the 88th minute, and Mexico won the CONCACAF Gold Cup for the record ninth time with a 1-0 victory over Panama on Sunday night in Inglewood, Calif. After Edson Alvarez slid to block Ivan Anderson's cross in the Mexico penalty area, Orbelin Pineda dribbled away and made a tremendous pass in the center circle. The 22-year-old Feyenoord forward dribbled past Harold Cummings and outraced Cummings and Fidel Escobar into the penalty area, where he scuffed a bouncing left-foot shot over goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera for his fourth goal in 18 international appearances. The goal by the Argentina-born Gimenez set off a frenzied celebration at SoFi Stadium, which was packed with fans celebrating Mexico's dramatic revival in this biennial CONCACAF tournament. Several months after Mexico crashed out of the World Cup with its worst performance in nearly half a century, El Tri rebounded with an excellent tournament under interim Manager Jaime Lozano, who took over the beleaguered program only a month ago.

BASKETBALL

Suns trade guard to Spurs

The Phoenix Suns have traded guard Cameron Payne to the San Antonio Spurs and signed big man Bol Bol to a one-year contract, a person familiar with the moves told The Associated Press. The Suns also acquired three second-round draft picks from the Orlando Magic for a swap of first-round picks in the 2026 NBA Draft, the person said Sunday on condition of anonymity because the deals have not been officially announced. Phoenix was expected to have a quiet offseason after trading for Bradley Beal, but has been active while trying to build a roster around him, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. The Suns traded Payne with a second-round pick and cash to the Spurs for a future protected second-round pick in a deal that will clear salary cap space.

HORSE RACING

Derby winner dies at 23

Funny Cide, the "Gutsy Gelding" who became a fan favorite after winning the Kentucky Derby and Preakness in 2003, has died from complications of colic. He was 23. Kentucky Horse Park, the Lexington farm where Funny Cide lived for his final 15 years, confirmed the thoroughbred died Sunday, as did Sackatoga Stable, the group of 10 friends from a small town in upstate New York who owned the gelding. Funny Cide won 11 of 38 starts and earned $3,529,412 in his career. The gelding was undefeated in three starts as a 2-year-old. While he lost his first three starts the following year, the last one was a half-length loss to eventual Kentucky Derby favorite Empire Maker in the Wood Memorial at Aqueduct in New York.

California track closing

Golden Gate Fields will permanently close after its final racing date later this year at the San Francisco Bay area horse track. The track's owner, The Stronach Group, said Sunday it will "double down" on its racing at Santa Anita and training at San Luis Rey Downs in Southern California. After the Golden Gate Fields meet ends, The Stronach Group said it will focus on moving horses from the Bay Area to Arcadia, with a goal of increasing field sizes and adding a fourth day of racing to the weekly schedule at Santa Anita beginning in January. The company said it would work with industry groups in California, as well as Los Alamitos racetrack in Orange County and Del Mar north of San Diego in relocating horses and employees to Southern California. Golden Gate Fields opened in 1941. Among the horses that competed at Golden Gate Fields was 1948 Triple Crown winner Citation, John Henry, Shared Belief, and come-from-behind specialist Silky Sullivan, who is buried in the track's infield.