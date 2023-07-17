Protect our FOIA

In response to the recent guest column in the Perspective section by Attorney General Tim Griffin titled "Hyperbole won't stop FOIA review," I must respectfully disagree with Griffin's assessment and raise some concerns regarding the intentions behind bypassing the Freedom of Information Act Task Force.

Griffin's assertion that hyperbole won't halt the FOIA review is as correct as it is irrelevant. What should truly capture our attention is Griffin's act of bypassing the legislatively created FOIA Task Force altogether. This decision speaks volumes about the underlying intent behind Griffin's self-styled FOIA review in Arkansas.

By sidestepping the established mechanisms designed to ensure a fair and transparent evaluation of the FOIA, it strongly suggests a veiled attempt to weaken the Freedom of Information laws.

The FOIA Task Force serves as a crucial public body safeguarding the principles of transparency and accountability. It comprises experts, stakeholders, and members of the public who collectively contribute to the preservation and improvement of the FOIA. Excluding their input and expertise from any review process raises concerns about the motivations driving this decision.

Arkansas' Freedom of Information laws are vital for upholding the democratic ideals of our state. They empower citizens, journalists, and organizations to access public records and hold their government accountable.

Any attempts to diminish the strength and effectiveness of these laws under the claims of efficiency and modernization must be met with thorough scrutiny and public discourse without claims from the most powerful law enforcement official in the state that he's not being treated nicely enough. Politics ain't beanbag.

To ensure the preservation of our democratic principles, it is imperative that any FOIA review process be transparent, inclusive, and representative. By excluding the FOIA Task Force, we risk undermining the very foundations of our Freedom of Information laws, thereby limiting the public's ability to access information vital to their well-being and participation in government affairs.

I urge Attorney General Griffin to embrace an open and collaborative approach to FOIA review. The collective expertise and perspectives of all stakeholders, including the task force, are essential in ensuring the integrity and effectiveness of our Freedom of Information laws.

The attorney general isn't a FOIA czar and shouldn't act like one. That's bad policymaking and bad politics.

Republicans need to stand in support of Gov. Winthrop Rockefeller's signature law. Contrary to Griffin's claims, the FOIA is one of the state's crown jewels deserving of veneration. The claim to the contrary is hubristic.

The citizens of Arkansas deserve a robust and accountable government that values transparency and openness. Let us work together to protect and strengthen our Freedom of Information laws, thereby safeguarding the rights of all Arkansans.

Chris P. Corbitt is an attorney and the founder of Corbitt Law Firm in Conway.