Putin: Russia has cluster bombs, too

KYIV, Ukraine -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview published Sunday that Moscow has a "sufficient stockpile" of cluster munitions and warned that Russia "reserves the right to take reciprocal action" if Ukraine uses the controversial weapons.

In his first comments on the delivery of cluster munitions to Ukraine from the United States, Putin said Russia hasn't used cluster bombs in the war with Ukraine so far. But the use of cluster bombs by Russia and Ukraine has been widely documented, including by The Associated Press and international humanitarian organizations, and cluster rounds have been found after Russian strikes.

"Until now, we have not done this, we have not used it and we have not had such a need," he said.

Rossiya TV reporter Pavel Zarubin published excerpts of the interview to his Telegram channel Sunday before a scheduled broadcast Sunday night.

Proponents argue that Russia has already been using cluster munitions in Ukraine and that the weapons the U.S. is providing have been improved to leave behind far fewer unexploded rounds. Ukraine has promised to use them only away from densely populated areas.

The Pentagon said Thursday that cluster munitions provided by the United States had arrived in Ukraine.

The munitions, which are bombs that open in the air and release scores of smaller bomblets, are seen by the U.S. as a way to get Kyiv critically needed ammunition to help bolster its offensive and push through Russian front lines. U.S. leaders debated the thorny issue for months before President Joe Biden made the final decision last week.

Cluster bombs have long been criticized by humanitarian groups, and some U.S. allies, because those used in previous conflicts have had a high "dud rate," meaning they often leave behind unexploded bomblets that can harm civilians long after a battle has ended.





The Ukrainian military said in a regular update Sunday morning that over the previous 24 hours, Russia had launched two Iranian-made Shahed exploding drones, two cruise missiles and two anti-aircraft guided missiles, in addition to 40 airstrikes and 46 attacks from multiple rocket launchers.

The Ukrainian General Staff wrote that Russia continues to concentrate on offensive operations in Ukraine's industrial east. Donetsk regional Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said Sunday that two residents of the region were killed Saturday, and another person was wounded.

The mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, said seven people were injured in a Russian attack Sunday evening on the city, Ukraine's second-largest.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said Sunday that fighting in eastern Ukraine had "somewhat intensified," amid a slow counteroffensive in which Ukraine has made small territorial gains.

Writing on Telegram, she said Russia had been "actively attacking" in the direction of Kupiansk in the northeastern Kharkiv region for two consecutive days, and that Ukrainian forces were "on the defensive" in the area.

"There are fierce battles, the positions of both sides change dynamically several times a day," she wrote.

Maliar wrote that Ukrainian troops were trying to hold onto their positions on the northern flank around the destroyed city of Bakhmut, but reported that Ukrainian forces were "advancing daily" on the southern flank. Ukraine has been trying to encircle the city since losing control of it to Russia in May.

Putin claimed that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had been futile in another excerpt published by Zarubin.

"All attempts by the enemy to break through our defenses ... they were unsuccessful during the entire offensive. The enemy is having no success!" Putin said.

Elsewhere in the country, two boys, ages 8 and 10, were wounded Sunday when an explosive device left by Russian forces detonated in the southern region of Kherson, according to the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office.

Regional Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin said Russia had launched 69 shelling attacks against the Kherson region. A 59-year-old man died Saturday when he attempted to disarm a round in the regional capital, also called Kherson.

Yurii Malashko, governor of the neighboring, partly occupied Zaporizhzhia region, said Russia had attacked 13 populated areas in the region, wounding seven people in the town of Stepnohirsk.

Moscow-installed authorities in the Russia-occupied Crimea on Sunday reported "a massive and prolonged" drone attack overnight targeting Sevastopol, the peninsula's largest port, which hosts Russia's Black Sea Fleet. According to the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, air defense systems shot down all of the drones and there was no damage.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia's Belgorod region, said a woman was killed Sunday by shelling in the town of Shebekino near the border with Ukraine.

WAITING FOR WORD

The United Nations on Sunday awaited a response from Russia on renewing a deal that allows Ukraine to export its grain amid a wartime blockade, a necessity in helping keep global food prices stable.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, is a rare example of fruitful negotiations between Ukraine and Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion. The deal was initially reached a year ago, allowing Ukraine to restart the export of millions of tons of grain that had languished for months.

But Russia has repeatedly threatened to pull out of the deal, which has been renewed only for short periods. The last day of the latest extension is today.

In a bid to answer one of Russia's key demands before this latest deadline, the United Nations secretary-general, Antonio Guterres, sent a letter to Putin last week with proposals that would "remove hurdles affecting financial transactions" through Russia's agricultural bank "and simultaneously allow for the continued flow of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea," according to a U.N. statement.

Two days later, Putin called the deal a "one-sided game," again threatening to pull out of it because of what he considered unmet conditions, Tass, Russia's state news agency, reported. "We may suspend our participation in this agreement. And if everyone reiterates that all promises given to us will be fulfilled -- let them fulfill these promises. And we will immediately join this agreement. Again," he said, according to Tass.

One cargo ship left the Ukrainian port of Odesa on Sunday, bound for the Netherlands. The last shipment before that had been Thursday.

Jake Sullivan, the U.S. national security adviser, said Sunday in an interview with CBS's "Face the Nation" that it wasn't clear what Putin would decide.

"We are prepared for any scenario, and we're working closely with the Ukrainians on that," he said.

The invasion prompted the United States and European countries to tighten sanctions on Russia, effectively turning it into a pariah state. Some analysts have argued that Moscow is trying to use the grain deal as leverage to soften the sanctions.

Russia has complained that while the agreement has allowed Ukraine's food exports to reach markets, the Western sanctions have restricted the sale of Russia's agricultural products, and it has demanded that steps be taken to facilitate its own exports of grain and fertilizers. The Kremlin's other demands included restoring an ammonia pipeline that crosses Ukraine to facilitate exports, but Ukraine has refused to grant consent.

The deal was first brokered to alleviate a global food crisis exacerbated when Russia effectively blockaded Ukrainian ports at the start of its invasion. Ukraine is a major exporter of grain and other food crops, and global wheat prices soared. Although Ukraine's allies began accepting more shipments over land, there was little choice but to strike a deal with Russia to ease the crisis and allow Ukrainian farmers to continue producing.

Since the Black Sea Grain Initiative began, Ukraine has used it to export 32.8 million tons of grain and other foodstuffs, according to U.N. data, and the agreement has prevented hunger crises from worsening in some countries in the Middle East and Africa.

Under the deal, Ukrainian corn and wheat are the leading exports, with 90% of corn and 60% of wheat shipped to high- or middle-income countries. The volumes shipped to low-income countries are roughly the same as before the invasion, according to U.N. data.

But the volume of grain exported from the Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea has been slowing in recent weeks, according to U.N. data. The same thing happened weeks before the deal's previous expiration date, in May.

Under the terms of the deal, Ukraine's ships have been given safe passage to the port in Istanbul, where inspectors have checked them. Empty ships have also been checked in Istanbul en route to Ukraine's ports to verify that they are not carrying weapons or other goods banned under the agreement.

Information for this article was contributed by Elise Morton and Felipe Dana of The Associated Press and by Matthew Mpoke Bigg, Anatoly Kurmanaev and Vivek Shankar of The New York Times.

Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)



FILE - Police officers look at collected fragments of the Russian rockets, including cluster rounds, that hit Kharkiv, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview published Sunday that Russia had a "sufficient stockpile" of cluster munitions, warning that Russia "reserves the right to take reciprocal action" if Ukraine uses the controversial weapons. (AP Photo/Libkos, File)



FILE - An cluster ammunition rocket lies on a sunflower field at sunset, in the recently retaken area of Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview published Sunday that Russia had a "sufficient stockpile" of cluster munitions, warning that Russia "reserves the right to take reciprocal action" if Ukraine uses the controversial weapons. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File)

