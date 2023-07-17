Rangers complete three-game sweep

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Josh Jung's two-run single capped a four-run eighth inning as the AL West-leading Texas Rangers rallied past the Cleveland Guardians 6-5 on Sunday, completing a three-game series sweep.

All four runs in the inning came off Trevor Stephan (4-4), who walked Marcus Semien and Corey Seager with one out before giving up an RBI single to Nathaniel Lowe, an RBI double to Adolis Garcia and a single to Jung.

Will Smith pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his 16th save in 18 opportunities after Cody Bradford (2-1) pitched three innings.

The Rangers have won three consecutive games for the first time since June 17-19, and swept a three-game series for the first time since June 2-4 against Seattle.

The Guardians have lost four in a row, their longest losing streak of the season.

Jung, a rookie starter in last week's All-Star Game, was 1 for 12 in the series before his single to left.

Speaking of streaking in the wrong direction, the Rangers were 0-27 trailing after seven innings before Sunday. In Friday's win, they scored nine runs in the seventh and eighth innings and won 12-4.

"I finally contributed," Jung said. "To do that twice in the series to start the second half just gives us kind of that momentum going forward."

"When you walk people, you're kind of asking for trouble," Guardians Manager Terry Francona said. "That's just a hard way to start the inning."

Cleveland's Steven Kwan and Semien hit home runs to open each half of the first inning, only the second time that has happened this season. It previously happened on June 26 at Seattle, by the Washington Nationals' Lane Thomas and the Mariners' J.P. Crawford.

Kwan had four hits and three RBI. David Fry, who graduated from nearby Grapevine High, hit a two-run home run in the eighth to give the Guardians a 5-2 lead.

Semien's home run nicked off Kwan's glove in the left-field corner before Kwan made contact with the wall.

Lowe also singled home Semien in the third inning.

ASTROS 9, ANGELS 8 Alex Bregman connected for a two-run home run with two outs in the ninth inning for his fourth hit of the game, Chas McCormick went deep twice and Houston rallied from a four-run deficit to defeat Los Angeles despite Shohei Ohtani's major league-leading 34th home run of the season.

MARINERS 2, TIGERS 0 Bryce Miller (6-3) tossed five sharp innings in his return from the injured list, Cal Raleigh hit his 12th home run and Seattle blanked Detroit to avoid a three-game sweep.

ROYALS 8, RAYS 4 Bobby Witt Jr. homered and tripled with three RBI, and Kansas City earned its second win in 10 games by beating Tampa Bay.

TWINS 5, ATHLETICS 4 Alex Kirilloff homered in the fifth inning and hit a three-run double in the seventh, leading Minnesota to victory and a series sweep of Oakland.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 4, REDS 3 Milwaukee opened a two-game lead over Cincinnati in the NL Central, overcoming a two-run deficit to beat the Reds for the fifth time in a six-game stretch, behind rookie Andruw Monasterio's tiebreaking single in a two-run eighth inning.

CARDINALS 8, NATIONALS 4 Jack Flaherty (7-5) won a fourth consecutive start for the first time in two years, and St. Louis beat Washington to take two of three in the series.

GIANTS 8, PIRATES 4 (10) Michael Conforto and Patrick Bailey hit two-run doubles in a five-run 10th inning, and San Francisco beat Pittsburgh to finish a three-game sweep and extend their winning streak to five.

METS 2, DODGERS 1 (10) After failing to get a bunt down, pinch-hitter Luis Guillorme doubled home the winning run in the 10th inning to give New York a victory over Los Angeles. Max Scherzer held the NL West leaders to one hit in seven shutout innings, and New York stopped the Dodgers' six-game winning streak. Brandon Nimmo had an RBI groundout as the Mets snapped a four-game skid with their first victory since the All-Star break.

PHILLIES 7, PADRES 6 (12) Kyle Schwarber hit his 25th home run and ended the game with a 12th-inning sacrifice fly, giving Philadelphia a victory over San Diego. Philadelphia overcame a 3-0 deficit, then wasted a 5-3 lead when pinch-hitter Fernando Tatis Jr. had a two-run single in the eighth off Gregory Soto. Juan Soto hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th against Matt Strahm and Bryce Harper hit a tying single off Josh Hader in the bottom half.

INTERLEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 5 Danny Jansen hit a three-run double in the eighth inning to give Toronto what turned out to be an important cushion, and the Blue Jays beat Arizona for a three-game sweep.

ORIOLES 5, MARLINS 4 Kyle Bradish (6-4) took a shutout into the eighth inning and Danny Coulombe retired Luis Arraez on a game-ending lineout with a runner on second as Baltimore held off Miami's late rally.

RED SOX 11, CUBS 5 Masataka Yoshida hit a grand slam and a two-run triple, powering Kutter Crawford (4-4) and Boston to a blowout over Chicago.

ROCKIES 8, YANKEES 7 (11) Nolan Jones led off the 11th inning with a tying, two-run home run off Nick Ramirez, Alan Trejo hit a game-ending drive off Ron Marinaccio and Colorado beat New York to take two of three.

WHITE SOX 8, BRAVES 1 Dylan Cease (4-3) won for the first time in nearly two months, Luis Robert Jr. had four hits that included a two-run home run and Chicago beat Atlanta to stop the Braves' streak of 11 consecutive series wins.