Republican death wish

Our depressing political condition can be effectively summarized by some polling statistics culled from the Real Clear Politics website, beginning with the "country on the right or wrong track" question, for which wrong gets the nod by a 3-1 margin (67-22 percent).

The confusion begins, however, when looking at two other sets of stats: Although Joe Biden and Donald Trump each have favorability ratings of only 39 percent, Biden leads his closest rival (the crank Robert Kennedy Jr.) for the Democratic nomination by 49 percent and Trump leads his closest rival for the Republican nomination (Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis) by 32 percent.

Thus, despite the perceived awful state of the nation, there is an increasing probability that it is going to have to choose between a mentally impaired incumbent president and a crazy former president to lead it.

More despair arrives with the realization that large numbers of Americans are so afraid of the MAGA right that they pretend Biden isn't impaired (and getting worse) and that large numbers of Americans are so afraid of the woke left that they pretend Trump isn't crazy (and getting crazier).

One doesn't have to choose which of these (impaired and crazy) is true, both can be and almost certainly are.

An honest (as opposed to a hyperpartisan) person would admit this, but honesty is in short supply when so many people become so invested in making sure their naked emperor is seen as fully clothed.

The sad truth is that Biden isn't going to be less frail by November 2024 and Trump isn't going to be less crazy, either.

Democrats are, of course, stuck with Biden, courtesy of his awful decision to select only a Black female as his running mate; hence, Kamala Harris (with 37 percent favorable rating, the lowest ever recorded for a vice president).

Given the Democrats' identity politics obsession, Biden can't step aside without the inept Harris becoming the likely nominee, and likely then being such an awful candidate that she loses the election to whomever the Republicans cough up (the Democrats' best electoral hope, California Gov. Gavin "Slick" Newsom, is thus stymied because he has the wrong skin color, at least when running in Democratic primaries against the nation's first Black female vice president).

Democrats will thus be forced to continue to try to hide Biden's infirmities long enough to get to Election Day, with the usual assist from Democrat media (which is to say almost all media), and hope that the Republicans continue to be stupid enough to nominate the only Republican he can (and has) beat, Trump.

In contrast to the weak Democratic bench (consisting, as it does largely of Harris), the Republicans actually have a rather deep and impressive one. It is likely that any one of DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, or Asa Hutchinson (and perhaps Mike Pence, if that unfortunate Trump association could be overcome) would easily beat Biden or Harris next year.

Chris Christie might even have a shot in that regard.

If Democrats are playing a weak hand and hoping for the best, Republicans are therefore doing their best to discard a strong one in favor of a kamikaze mission.

Along these lines, Peggy Noonan noted in a recent Wall Street Journal essay that the current Republican front-runner can't win because "His special superpower is that he is the only Republican who will unite and rally the Democratic base and drive independents away. He keeps the Biden coalition together."

The assumption that DeSantis' "Trump without the craziness" approach would peel away Trump's supporters might have seemed reasonable at first glance, but failed to grasp that it is precisely the craziness that inspires the support.

A Trump that wasn't an unstable, narcissistic egomaniac wouldn't be Trump any longer. He would be just another establishment GOP "loser" (like Dwight Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan, and George W. Bush, who each somehow managed, unlike Trump, to handily win second terms).

DeSantis can't "out-Trump" Trump because it isn't positions on issues, accomplishments or ideology that matter to Trump's supporters but his personality, which was succinctly described by National Review/Washington Post columnist Jim Geraghty as consisting of the tendency to stick forks into sockets because people tell him not to.

Put differently, if a majority of GOP voters want crazy, then they want Trump, and will get him. More objective observers might also note that it smacks of crazy to even remotely consider for nomination a fellow whom a majority of the country outright despises, such that he will be seeking to extend his electoral cycle losing streak from three to four.

The longstanding theory in political science that political parties exist first and foremost to win elections will therefore be undermined if Republicans deliberately select the weakest possible general election candidate.

"Draining the swamp," reforming a "two-tier" justice system, and combating wokeness becomes rather difficult if you consistently lose, as Trump has, and will.

The thought thus occurs that the Republican Party is no longer a real political party, because too many of its proclaimed members would rather lose than win.

By losing they can psychologically console themselves with bogus theories of "deep state" conspiracies and "stolen elections" and continue to nurse the grievances and resentments that give their lives meaning.

