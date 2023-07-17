Rogers woman arrested, accused of having sex with 15-year-old





BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers woman was arrested last week after being accused of having sex with a 15-year-old boy.

Stephanie Neipling, 42, was arrested Thursday in connection with fourth-degree sexual assault. She was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail on $50,000 bond.

The boy was interviewed Wednesday at the Children and Family Advocacy Center, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The boy said he was at an address in Rogers on July 8 where Neipling was also present. The boy said he and Neipling were sitting next to each other on a couch and they engaged in sexual conduct. The boy then left the residence, according to the affidavit.

The boy said later that evening, Neipling sent him a message via Snapchat stating he could come next door to her friend's apartment because Neipling was alone, the affidavit states. The boy said he went to the apartment, and the two engaged in oral sex and sexual intercourse, according to the affidavit.

The boy said the next day, Neipling sent him nude photographs of herself and messages sexual in nature, the affidavit states.

A Rogers detective interviewed Neipling on Thursday. Neipling initially denied the allegations made against her, but later admitted to having sex with the boy, according to the affidavit. She also admitted to later sending the boy nude pictures of her breast, the affidavit states.

Neipling is employed as associate director of external relations for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

She is scheduled to appear in Benton County Circuit Court at 8 a.m. Aug. 21.



