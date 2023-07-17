SEC media days head to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey will speak at a first-time venue for SEC football media days this morning, heralding a new era for the powerhouse league and symbolizing rapid change is still afoot in college athletics.

Sankey, who signed a contract extension last week that will take his leadership of the conference through 2028, will present his annual state of the SEC talk today at 11:30 a.m. Central to more than 1,000 credentialed media at the Nashville Grand Hyatt, signaling college football is just around the corner.

Under Sankey's leadership, the league has taken media days, one of its signature events, on the road and away from SEC headquarters in Birmingham, Ala., for the third time in the last five meetings.

Sankey will surely address the ever-changing hot potato of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), the playoff system, expansion and the format for SEC scheduling after the one-year stop-gap resolution for an eight-game league season in 2024.

He might field questions on the latest SEC program to run afoul of the NCAA, as Tennessee was levied an $8 million fine and scholarship reductions after an investigation found more than 200 individual violations, including 18 of the Level I variety.

Former Coach Jeremy Pruitt, hired by interim Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer in the wake of the Greg Schiano fiasco and the subsequent ouster of Athletic Director John Currie, was given a six-year show-cause order.

The Volunteers, one of the biggest surprise teams in the country last season under second-year Coach Josh Heupel, were not penalized a postseason ban, but they do face recruiting restrictions and 12 lost scholarships over the next three years.

Expansion is still a percolating topic in college football after the SEC picked up Oklahoma and Texas, who will join the league for the 2024 season.

The additions of the Sooners and Longhorns will give the SEC the biggest conglomerate of bankroll institutions in the country, further elevating the profile of the conference that has won 13 of the last 17 national titles in football, including four in a row.

Conference officials kept the league schedule at eight games for 2024, perhaps due to the fact that the SEC's broadcast partners -- namely ESPN and ABC -- were not ready to up the ante for the extra game.

Only one SEC coach will be making his media days debut: Mississippi State's Zach Arnett. He is replacing Mike Leach, who passed away last December and who will also likely be honored at the event.

The SEC's only other first-year coach is not new to media days but this will mark his first SEC-wide media appearance in six years. Auburn Coach Hugh Freeze resigned at Ole Miss on July 20, 2017, one week after his painfully awkward appearance at the event in Hoover, Ala.

Sankey will be joined today by LSU Coach Brian Kelly, Missouri Coach Eli Drinkwitz and Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher, who might be occupying the hottest seat in the SEC despite the astronomical buyout the Aggies would owe if they remove him.

Fourth-year Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman will speak on Wednesday, accompanied by quarterback KJ Jefferson, tailback Raheim "Rocket" Sanders and defensive end Landon Jackson. Arkansas will appear on the same day with Alabama, Florida and Kentucky.

Back-to-back College Football Playoff champion Georgia and Coach Kirby Smart will highlight Tuesday's slate, which will also feature Auburn, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.

The Bulldogs have turned into SEC bullies, with Smart apparently solving the stranglehold Alabama Coach Nick Saban once enjoyed over his former assistants in head-to-head matchups. However, Georgia also has a crisis on its hands with incidents involving reckless driving by players and staff.

The storylines will be abundant, as usual, and SEC media days will receive wall-to-wall coverage from the SEC Network.