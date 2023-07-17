Sheridan goes 7-2 in 7-on-7 tourney

SEARCY – Sheridan High School continued its preparation for this fall's football season with a good showing in a weekend 7-on-7 tournament.

The Yellowjackets went 7-2 in the Sonic Air Raid 7-on-7 Tournament at Harding University, facing a mix of in-state and out-of-state competition Friday and Saturday.

Sheridan began the weekend by going 5-0 Friday afternoon, winning Pool C. Sheridan opened against two out-of-state opponents, beating Ouachita Christian (La.) 31-18 and Columbia Academy (Tenn.) 31-20. Ouachita Christian is a reigning Louisiana state champion.

Sheridan followed those wins by defeating a pair of Conference 6A East foes, topping West Memphis 36-9 and El Dorado 21-15. The Jackets finished the day by taking down Conway Christian 21-13.

Sheridan entered Saturday's double-elimination championship bracket as the No. 3 seed but began the day with its first loss of the tournament as Columbia Academy got revenge for the day before, 22-18. Sheridan got back on track by knocking off Jackson Christian (Tenn.) 20-15, then dominated Harrison 36-6. Jackson Christian was a state semifinalist in Tennessee last season.

Tournament host Harding Academy, last year's Class 4A state runner-up, ended Sheridan's run with a 21-7 defeat.

Harding Academy went on to lose 20-11 to Maumelle in the next round.

Conway ultimately won the tournament, topping Bryant 19-13.

Sheridan begins the 2023 football season Aug. 25 at White Hall.