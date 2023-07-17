Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Springdale man killed in Fayetteville crash

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:00 a.m.

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Springdale man was identified as the person killed Saturday when his car hit a pillar and caught fire beneath the flyover at the north Fulbright Expressway over the weekend.

Don Floor, 75, was traveling east on the expressway toward U.S. 71 at 10:42 a.m. Saturday when his 2019 Toyota left the road on the right side and struck a concrete pillar. The vehicle immediately caught fire with Floor still inside, according to a report from Arkansas State Police.

No other vehicles were involved and nobody else was injured in the incident, according to the report. The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time, the report states.

Print Headline: Springdale man killed in Fayetteville crash

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT