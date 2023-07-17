Springdale man killed in Fayetteville crash

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Springdale man was identified as the person killed Saturday when his car hit a pillar and caught fire beneath the flyover at the north Fulbright Expressway over the weekend.

Don Floor, 75, was traveling east on the expressway toward U.S. 71 at 10:42 a.m. Saturday when his 2019 Toyota left the road on the right side and struck a concrete pillar. The vehicle immediately caught fire with Floor still inside, according to a report from Arkansas State Police.

No other vehicles were involved and nobody else was injured in the incident, according to the report. The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time, the report states.