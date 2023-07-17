Teamsters chief: Don’t intervene New Mexico AG, prosecutors talk

New Mexico AG,

prosecutors talk

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- The top state election official in New Mexico has spoken with federal prosecutors as part of the special counsel's investigation into the 2020 election, the official's spokesman said Friday.

The meeting with New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver occurred sometime in the past few months, according to spokesman Alex Curtas, who declined further comment.

The Justice Department has spent months examining pressure campaigns by Trump associates aimed at getting battleground states won by Democrat Joe Biden to undo the results of their elections. Special counsel Jack Smith and his team have issued subpoenas to election officials in states that Trump disputed, seeking correspondence from Trump associates and campaign aides and have also lined up interviews in recent months with state officials.

The communications with state officials are one prong of a much bigger inquiry by Smith and his team into efforts to block the transfer of power from Trump to Biden. It is not clear when Smith's investigation into the run-up to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot might end or whether anyone might be charged.

A spokesman for Smith declined to comment Friday.

It's unknown what questions were asked of Oliver, a Democrat in her second term, about the 2020 election in New Mexico.

After Biden won the state by nearly 11 percentage points, Trump's campaign briefly challenged the results in court before dropping the lawsuit. Republicans in the state submitted false Electoral College certificates declaring Trump the winner.

Although Democrats control every statewide elected office in New Mexico, with majorities in the Statehouse, false claims of fraud and manipulation of voting machines in 2020 have resonated in some politically conservative communities.

Kathy Boockvar, the chief state election official in Pennsylvania during the 2020 election, said Friday that she has not been asked for an interview.

It was not clear whether state officials overseeing elections in 2020 in Arizona, Nevada and Wisconsin -- other states disputed by Trump -- have been interviewed. Claire Woodall-Vogg, the head of Milwaukee's election commission, said in an email that she met virtually with investigators a month or two ago.