Trial postponed in former jail lieutenant’s lawsuit against Benton County

BENTONVILLE -- A trial has been postponed in a case involving a former Benton County jail employee who claims she was sexually harassed.

Robin Heath, a former jail lieutenant, filed a wrongful termination lawsuit in Benton County Circuit Court against the county, the sheriff's office and Sheriff Shawn Holloway in November 2020.

Special Judge Mike Fitzhugh, presiding over a motions hearing last month, determined Holloway and the sheriff's office have immunity and dismissed them as parties in the lawsuit. The ruling meant Benton County is now the lone defendant.

Heath was determined to be a county employee.

Benton County's circuit judges recused from the case.

The trial was set to start July 17. Fitzhugh said he expected the trial to last at least three days.

John Baureis, one of two attorneys who represent Heath, said Friday in an email that a new trial date hasn't been set.

Heath said that she was sexually harassed and that a culture created by Holloway prevented female employees from speaking up for fear of retaliation.

Holloway and the sheriff's office denied the allegations.

Heath was the administrative jail lieutenant and worked at the sheriff's office for 12 years before she was fired Sept. 9, 2019, according to her lawsuit.