MASTER CLASS: Wall squat exercise good for lower body strength

As we age, exercising the lower body becomes increasingly important for purposes of mobility later in life. Maintaining strong hips and legs becomes critical as muscle mass declines during your 40s, 50s and 60s. This week, I will share a few tips for maintaining the lower body without any equipment requirements. Plus, I'll introduce one of my favorite home-based lower body exercises.

Bill is one of my favorite neighbors, and he's 94 years young. Each day, Bill walks past our house and down to the end of the street. It's probably about the length of a football field one-way, so it's not a particularly short walk. He completes this walk once in the morning, and once right after lunch.

As often as I can, I step outside to say hello to Bill. He usually stops briefly for a quick chat, but Bill is focused on the task at hand. He always says, "have to finish my workout" and "hope you are well." He's a sweet man, and I know that I will miss Bill's presence when he's no longer able to make that trek down our street.

Bill's mobility is made possible because of his consistency throughout the years. He has exercised daily for decades, which has helped him remain mobile in his ninth decade of life. It's a remarkable story of dedication, hope and physiology. The phrase "use it or lose it" really applies here, as Bill's choice to "use it" has paid off in spades.

Maintaining mobility really boils down to carving out intentional time to exercise. It's less about intensity or duration, and more about doing something active every day. I've never asked my neighbors, but I imagine Bill has made this same walk down our street for 20+ years. He doesn't move quickly, but he completes the task twice each day – and that consistency is why he's able to drive, go to the store and enjoy the neighborhood.

But besides walking, there are plenty of other options for maintaining lower body strength and mobility. It's also nice to have some indoor options on extremely hot or cold days throughout the year. This week's exercise is ideal as a supplement to a walk/jog program, or as a substitute during inclement weather. The Wall Squat & March exercise is appropriate for all ages.





















1. Position your back against a wall and slide down into a squat position with the knees and hips at 90 degrees.

2. From here, pick up the right foot about 6 inches off the floor, hold for 5 seconds, then place it back down.

3. Repeat with the left foot.

4. Continue alternating for 10 lifts on each foot, or 60 seconds.

The benefits of this exercise go beyond walking alone, as the wall squat position will improve quadricep strength and endurance. It's a nice option for those looking to build a little extra stability in the legs, and it feels great to walk afterwards. Now, let's get out and celebrate our mobility today!

Director of business development and population health solutions for Quest Diagnostics, Matt Parrott began this column Jan. 6, 2003, at Little Rock. He loves to hear from readers. Write to him at:

