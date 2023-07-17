Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded July 6-12 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.
July 6
Brian Scott Ahlert, 49, Rogers, and Amy Dawn Lindsey, 51, Fayetteville
Robert Caddon Gregg, 23, and Audrey Anna VanDyke, 23, both of Fayetteville
Justin Blake Lewis, 31, and Trendel Erin Herndon, 40, both of Springdale
Ryan Matthew Lloyd, 26, Weatherford, Texas, and Jenna Marie Boucher, 23, Fayetteville
Misael Marroquin Avila, 50, and Alva Veronica Guerra Marroquin, 47, both of Springdale
Weston Howard McDaniel, 28, and Tatum Joy Glendenning, 27, both of Fayetteville
Roble Ned, 48, and Jeannette Lynn Langinbelik, 47, both of Springdale
Douglas Scott Weiser, 53, Springdale, and Holly Melinda Williams, 45, Fayetteville
July 7
Justin Isaac Gomez, 35, and Kayelea Gaile Robinson, 28, both of Springdale
Anthony Allen Greenlee, 25, and Brooke Lynn Don Presley, 26, both of Prairie Grove
Eli Wyatt-Sutton Mohorn, 22, Springdale, and Megha Ruth Sinha, 22, Little Rock
Kyle Edwards O'Haver, 30, and Kristen Marie Stricker, 30, both of Fayetteville
Colby Allan Orton, 25, and Karina Nicole Jarzen, 25, both of Elkins
Nathaniel Eric Springfield, 20, and Abagail Lorraine Burson, 21, both of Rayville, La.
Robert John Tomlinson II, 63, and Susan Elizabeth Chapman Dukes, 58, both of Springdale
Khristan David Uran, 27, and Katie Danielle Woolard, 26, both of Fayetteville
Byron James Vaughn, 43, and Josie Marie Phipps, 33, both of Farmington
Victor Vega Argueta, 43, and Carlene Barbara Razo, 51, both of Combs
Oscar Augusto Vilchez Lagos, 39, and Lindsay Delaine Eskew, 42, both of Fayetteville
Joshua Andrew Waterhouse, 43, Lowell, and Mary Allison Linn, 40, Fayetteville
Luke William Welch, 23, and Ashlyn Elizabeth Lee, 22, both of Fayetteville
July 10
Johnny Antonio Araujo, 25, and Lizeth Jacqueline Gonzalez Garcia, 22, both of Rogers
Homer Odilio Barrera Ramos, 24, and Mariela Araujo, 24, both of Springdale
Timothy Daniel Hodges, 21, and Autumn Joy Thompson, 21, both of Fayetteville
Emmett Tyler Hogue, 29, and Shelby Rylan Cheatham, 30, both of Springdale
Terrance Lamond King Sr., 47, and Ashley Dawn Osburn, 36, both of Fayetteville
Jordan Lee Larkan, 30, and Shelby Jewel Scott, 25, both of Fayetteville
Artemio Melchi Ixba, 38, and Veronica Aurora Moreno, 46, both of Springdale
Wayne Franklin Ramsey, 54, and Joy Marie Endicott, 53, both of Fayetteville
Alex Freeman Speck, 38, and Shasta Marie Weihl, 28, both of Fayetteville
John Robert Stotts, 28, and Natalie Marian Turner, 28, both of Springdale
July 11
John Patrick Henry Jr., 26, Springdale, and Natalie Nicole Akers, 25, Rogers
Hector Augusto Lemus Cabrera, 53, and Alic Esmeralda Galdamez, 42, both of Springdale
Bertin Ponce Villeda, 27, and Jennifer Jackeline Alonso, 22, both of Rogers
John Jude Rota, 45, and Heather Rene' Jones, 47, both of Springdale
Joseph David Thomas, 20, and Ashley Jeanette Terrien, 21, both of Fayetteville
July 12
James Edward Hogue, 35, and Tara Ashton Littrell, 36, both of Springdale
Kevin Russell Howard, 36, Fayetteville, and Summer Jaylynn Cox, 36, Springdale
Abin Joel, 58, and Neikoup Peter, 50, both of Springdale
Michael Joseph Murphy, 40, and Elizabeth Grace Philpot, 26, both of Fayetteville
Jacob Charles Self, 23, and Emily McKay Ruff, 22, both of Springdale
Trace Nolan Talley, 23, and MaryAnn Elizabeth Gundlach, 21, both of Fayetteville
Ciavash Zaifi, 33, and Kidist Shemeles Beyen, 37, both of Fayetteville
Rodrigo Zuniga, 24, and Serenity Denise Harris, 25, both of Springdale