Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded July 6-12 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.

July 6

Brian Scott Ahlert, 49, Rogers, and Amy Dawn Lindsey, 51, Fayetteville

Robert Caddon Gregg, 23, and Audrey Anna VanDyke, 23, both of Fayetteville

Justin Blake Lewis, 31, and Trendel Erin Herndon, 40, both of Springdale

Ryan Matthew Lloyd, 26, Weatherford, Texas, and Jenna Marie Boucher, 23, Fayetteville

Misael Marroquin Avila, 50, and Alva Veronica Guerra Marroquin, 47, both of Springdale

Weston Howard McDaniel, 28, and Tatum Joy Glendenning, 27, both of Fayetteville

Roble Ned, 48, and Jeannette Lynn Langinbelik, 47, both of Springdale

Douglas Scott Weiser, 53, Springdale, and Holly Melinda Williams, 45, Fayetteville

July 7

Justin Isaac Gomez, 35, and Kayelea Gaile Robinson, 28, both of Springdale

Anthony Allen Greenlee, 25, and Brooke Lynn Don Presley, 26, both of Prairie Grove

Eli Wyatt-Sutton Mohorn, 22, Springdale, and Megha Ruth Sinha, 22, Little Rock

Kyle Edwards O'Haver, 30, and Kristen Marie Stricker, 30, both of Fayetteville

Colby Allan Orton, 25, and Karina Nicole Jarzen, 25, both of Elkins

Nathaniel Eric Springfield, 20, and Abagail Lorraine Burson, 21, both of Rayville, La.

Robert John Tomlinson II, 63, and Susan Elizabeth Chapman Dukes, 58, both of Springdale

Khristan David Uran, 27, and Katie Danielle Woolard, 26, both of Fayetteville

Byron James Vaughn, 43, and Josie Marie Phipps, 33, both of Farmington

Victor Vega Argueta, 43, and Carlene Barbara Razo, 51, both of Combs

Oscar Augusto Vilchez Lagos, 39, and Lindsay Delaine Eskew, 42, both of Fayetteville

Joshua Andrew Waterhouse, 43, Lowell, and Mary Allison Linn, 40, Fayetteville

Luke William Welch, 23, and Ashlyn Elizabeth Lee, 22, both of Fayetteville

July 10

Johnny Antonio Araujo, 25, and Lizeth Jacqueline Gonzalez Garcia, 22, both of Rogers

Homer Odilio Barrera Ramos, 24, and Mariela Araujo, 24, both of Springdale

Timothy Daniel Hodges, 21, and Autumn Joy Thompson, 21, both of Fayetteville

Emmett Tyler Hogue, 29, and Shelby Rylan Cheatham, 30, both of Springdale

Terrance Lamond King Sr., 47, and Ashley Dawn Osburn, 36, both of Fayetteville

Jordan Lee Larkan, 30, and Shelby Jewel Scott, 25, both of Fayetteville

Artemio Melchi Ixba, 38, and Veronica Aurora Moreno, 46, both of Springdale

Wayne Franklin Ramsey, 54, and Joy Marie Endicott, 53, both of Fayetteville

Alex Freeman Speck, 38, and Shasta Marie Weihl, 28, both of Fayetteville

John Robert Stotts, 28, and Natalie Marian Turner, 28, both of Springdale

July 11

John Patrick Henry Jr., 26, Springdale, and Natalie Nicole Akers, 25, Rogers

Hector Augusto Lemus Cabrera, 53, and Alic Esmeralda Galdamez, 42, both of Springdale

Bertin Ponce Villeda, 27, and Jennifer Jackeline Alonso, 22, both of Rogers

John Jude Rota, 45, and Heather Rene' Jones, 47, both of Springdale

Joseph David Thomas, 20, and Ashley Jeanette Terrien, 21, both of Fayetteville

July 12

James Edward Hogue, 35, and Tara Ashton Littrell, 36, both of Springdale

Kevin Russell Howard, 36, Fayetteville, and Summer Jaylynn Cox, 36, Springdale

Abin Joel, 58, and Neikoup Peter, 50, both of Springdale

Michael Joseph Murphy, 40, and Elizabeth Grace Philpot, 26, both of Fayetteville

Jacob Charles Self, 23, and Emily McKay Ruff, 22, both of Springdale

Trace Nolan Talley, 23, and MaryAnn Elizabeth Gundlach, 21, both of Fayetteville

Ciavash Zaifi, 33, and Kidist Shemeles Beyen, 37, both of Fayetteville

Rodrigo Zuniga, 24, and Serenity Denise Harris, 25, both of Springdale