Another Jackson likes what he sees at UA

The University of Arkansas is expected to host an impressive list for prospects for the Hogwild Hangout on July 29 with consensus class of 2025 4-star defensive lineman Lance Jackson being one of them.

Jackson, 6-5, 245 pounds, of Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove, is no stranger to the Razorbacks with his brother Landon Jackson being a junior defensive end for the Hogs. He's visited Fayetteville numerous times since his brother transferred to Arkansas from LSU in December 2021.

"It's just like a homey place," Lance Jackson said. "It's not like super citified, but it's like a homey country place. Obviously the coaches, they're some of the best coaches. I like them a lot."

He has 24 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Auburn, Baylor and others. Being recruited by Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams, his brother's position coach, is a unique situation, he said.

"It's cool. It's kind of like a comfortable type thing like it doesn't feel weird," Jackson said. "I feel super comfortable with him because I see him all the time and he knows Landon. He doesn't feel like my recruiter, it feels like I'm almost like a player for him really."

Jackson, who recorded 63 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and 2 pass breakups as a sophomore, said he's looking to attend games at Texas, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Arkansas this fall.

ESPN rates him the No. 13 athlete and No. 111 overall prospect in the nation for the 2025 class. He responded when asked how some assume he'll be a Hog because of his brother.

"Most people think I'm going to Arkansas because they think Landon is going to be there but even if I did go to Arkansas, I won't get to play one year with him," Jackson said. "So Landon really doesn't have anything to do with it because he won't be there by the time I'm in college."

Jackson, who plans to make his college decision next summer, said his brother encourages him to see as many schools as possible.

"It's really just try and see as many places as I can and see what's best for me and do whatever is best for me," Jackson said.

He also said he has good vibes with Adams.

"He's just a chill, relaxed dude and I feel like he's real," he said. "I don't feel like he'll lie to you to make you feel good. He just tries to be his regular self."

When his brother went through the recruiting process, Jackson got a preview of things to come for himself. He was able to form a relationship with Texas A&M defensive line coach Terry Price, who died recently.

"It's cool. It kind of showed me how it's going to be without being recruited," Jackson said. "When I was younger, I use to talk to Coach Price all the time with Landon. That was a cool thing. I felt like it helped me a lot."

Jackson named a few things he desires in his college destination.

"Really coaches that are real with me," he said. "Like they don't try and lie to me or being fake and also just a homey place and somewhere I can play early."

