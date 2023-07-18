Arkansas Department of Human Services promotes chief counsel to chief of staff

The state Department of Human Services' chief counsel, Mitch Rouse, has been promoted to chief of staff at the department, department Secretary Kristi Putnam announced Monday.

Rouse fills the vacancy created by the departure of former chief of staff Mark White, who started work as the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System's executive director earlier this month.

As chief of staff, Rouse will act as the primary point of contact for legislators, elected officials and other state agencies, and develop and manage special projects across various programs that the Department of Human Services oversees, the department said in a news release. A new chief counsel for the department will be named later.

Rouse has served as chief counsel overseeing the state Department of Human Services' legal operations since February. He previously was director of the Office of State Procurement within the state Department of Transformation and Shared Services. He also has served as secretary and chief general counsel for the state Department of Transformation and Shared Services, and as chief of staff for the agency formerly known as the Department of Environmental Quality.

"I am thrilled to welcome Mitch to his new role that will be critically important in guiding our operations and helping us fulfill our mission of protecting the vulnerable, fostering independence, and promoting better health," Putnam said in the news release. "Mitch understands the important work that DHS staff perform, and he cares deeply about the people we serve. He is a proven leader who will excel at this new opportunity."

Rouse's salary as chief counsel was $157,502.38 a year, Department of Human Services spokesman Gavin Lesnick said Monday.

He said the chief of staff position has a maximum-authorized salary of $167,000 a year and the department is requesting a 10% salary increase for Rouse's new role, which requires the approval of the Legislative Council. He said Rouse would have a salary of $173,252 a year if the Legislative Council approves the request.