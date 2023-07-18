Arkansas lawmakers hear requests to form a committee to consider clarifications to state gun laws

Firearms instructors and law enforcement officers called on state officials Monday to assemble a task force to address long-standing confusion surrounding Arkansas' gun laws.

Multiple people who testified before a subcommittee of the Arkansas Legislative Council suggested state officials form a panel composed of Arkansans from various backgrounds to consider clarifying where and under what conditions gun owners are permitted to carry firearms.

Chris Brown, sheriff of Cleburne County, said the implementation of Arkansas' "enhanced" concealed carry license, which gun owners may obtain to carry handguns on public university grounds and in other sensitive areas, created confusion for law enforcement officials.

Brown, who also works as a firearms instructor, noted there are subsections of state code that appear to conflict over where people with "enhanced" licenses may carry handguns.

"If you read through them, then you go 'I can, but I can't, but I can, but I can't, but I can," he told the subcommittee, which oversees Arkansas Game and Fish and Arkansas State Police. "There are some things that have gotten convoluted."

Aubrey Zachary, instructor with Zachary Handgun Training, also said it could be difficult to square various sections of state code.

"It's kind of hard to mesh all this scrambled egg together and come up with something solid to chew on," he said.

Hobe Runion, sheriff of Sebastian County, said state officials should consider bringing together law enforcement officials, firearms instructors and other stakeholders to work on a rewrite of regulations.

"You need to start from scratch," said Runion, who has worked as a firearms instructor. "We've heard too many examples of why it's convoluted, why it's confusing."

During this year's regular legislative session, lawmakers passed a bill intended to clear up yearslong confusion over whether Arkansas is a permitless-carry state.

Act 777, by Sen. Bryan King, R-Green Forest, aims to specify that a license is not required to carry a concealed handgun in Arkansas.

King has said the act indicates the state only offers concealed-carry licenses to provide residents with the certification they need to carry concealed handguns in states where permits are required.

The legislation is not intended to apply to "enhanced" concealed-carry licenses, according to King. Some legal experts have disagreed, saying the act could be interpreted as applying to these licenses, since statutes concerning "enhanced" concealed- carry licenses are included in the subchapter amended by the bill.

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin has said permitless concealed carry is legal in Arkansas but gun owners will still need an "enhanced" concealed-carry license to carry concealed handguns in sensitive areas once King's act goes into effect.

The act, signed by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on April 12, will go into effect Aug. 1.

Mike Hagar, secretary of Public Safety and director of Arkansas State Police, said firearm regulation "has always been a gray area for law enforcement" but that he appreciated the General Assembly's efforts to provide additional clarity during the session.

"We are certainly open to conforming to the spirit of the law and the spirit of what this legislative body has attempted to do to clarify this situation," he said. "We certainly don't want to be part of the problem."

Some lawmakers expressed support for the creation of a committee to review gun regulations.

Sen. Blake Johnson, R-Corning, said he'd like to see the panel assembled under Hagar's authority.

"You and your counsel can help and bring all these groups together," he said.

Arkansas State Police Maj. Mike Moyer said, "I don't disagree that it would be helpful for a committee to be formed."

"I have no doubt that there's probably going to be some conflicts between the rules in the statutes, and I think that does need to be cleaned up," he said.

Some of those who testified also told lawmakers that state officials should ensure firearms instructors are disseminating accurate information about gun laws.

Gary Epperson, president of Gun Owners of Arkansas, said people seeking firearms courses deserve more transparency on the qualifications of firearms instructors.

"Many of these instructors are putting out information that is in conflict with Arkansas state law in attempt to make another dollar, which creates a bad reflection on our good instructors," he said.

Jan Morgan, a firearms instructor, told lawmakers some instructors are not properly preparing gun owners to carry firearms.