Arkansas State Crime Laboratory director set to retire at end of month

LITTLE ROCK -- Kermit Channell, director of the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory since 2007, plans to retire from the position at the end of next month, state officials announced Monday.

Channell will retire effective Aug. 31, Arkansas Public Safety Secretary Col. Mike Hagar confirmed in a news release. Channell, 61, will be replaced by J.R. Howard in an acting capacity.

Howard, who is coming out of retirement to lead the lab, will serve in his second stint as its director. He previously held the position from April 2004 to May 2007, when he became U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Arkansas. He also served more than 34 years with the Arkansas State Police, including a 16-month period as director beginning in 2011.

"The State of Arkansas is indebted to Kermit for his many years of service and for shepherding the crime lab through an important time," Hagar said in the news release. "We appreciate that J.R. has again agreed to take a break from his retirement to lead the ASCL until a new director is selected."

Attempts to reach Channell for comment were unsuccessful.

His Linkedin account had been updated Monday to reflect his retired status but that he was "open to work."

Channell's retirement from the role comes 36 years after he first joined the Medical Examiner's Office in 1987 after graduating from Elon College in Elon, N.C.

After a brief departure, he returned in 1990, working as a forensic serologist before he was chosen to create and lead the state's first forensic DNA section in 1996. Forensic serology -- which deals with identification and characterization of biological, evidentiary samples, such as blood, saliva and other bodily fluids -- and DNA analysis are closely aligned sciences.

Before Channell was appointed director of the state Crime Lab, he served for two years as the scientific operations director for the lab starting in 2005, a position in which he managed its scientific sections. He also worked as DNA supervisor, technical leader and CODIS state administrator. CODIS stands for Combined DNA Index System, a nationwide database composed of DNA profiles.

In 1997, Channell was part of establishing Arkansas' DNA database program.

Channell and the state Crime Lab have received multiple commendations in the last few years.

In 2020, the American Society of Crime Laboratory Directors awarded Channell the Briggs White Award for Excellence through Leadership in Forensic Science Management.

The Crime Lab also won the Foresight Maximus award, which recognizes labs operating at 90% (or better) of peak efficiency, three years in a row.

In early 2022, Channell told the Phoenix-based consulting firm the Smith Group about the challenges the Crime Lab faced.

"With forensic science, there is always a growing need, and our building is approximately 40 years old," Channell said. "I think we are at a place in Arkansas where we are going to have a look and figure out how we are going to move forward in time."

The facility, at 3 Natural Resources Drive in west Little Rock, is at capacity, with no practical options for on-site renovation or expansion, according to the Smith Group.

"The building as its exists today is continuously affected by outdated mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems, inadequate structural capabilities and inflexible spaces," the Smith Group said.

"These challenges impact workflow optimization efforts, the ability to increase section productivity (through additional instrumentation and equipment) and in some cases a safety and security risk (decedent intake, ventilation and electrical systems)."

A facility of about 190,000 square feet would be needed to meet the needs of the state through 2051, the Smith Group said.

"You need to have adequate space in order to grow," Channell told lawmakers in a hearing last year. "With forensic science technology changes, you have to have all the adequate infrastructure to support that.

"Quite frankly, if you gave me 20 individuals today, I wouldn't have the ability to house them," Channell said.