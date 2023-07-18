Arkansas State Police investigating Little Rock shooting by correction officers

The Arkansas State Police is investigating a shooting by Division of Community Correction officers Monday morning in Little Rock.

The shooting, which occurred on Bankhead Drive, was a result of officers serving felony warrants on a "parole absconder" at a motel, according to a news release from the Department of Corrections. Police said the parolee shot at officers with a handgun, with officers returning fire and striking the man in the torso.

No officers were injured, but the news release noted bullets grazed their clothing during the shootout.

The parolee is level 3 sex offender with warrants for theft of property, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia," according to the news release. The parolee was receiving treatment for injuries at a Little Rock hospital, though the release did not disclose which hospital. The parolee has had 16 felony convictions since 2009, the release said.

State police are withholding the man's name until next of kin have been notified.