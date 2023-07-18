Arkansas Teacher Retirement System’s board OKs investment up to $25M in Westrock Coffee Company

The Arkansas Teacher Retirement System's board of trustees on Monday authorized an equity investment of up to $25 million in Westrock Coffee Company.

A few weeks ago, Westrock announced a continuation of its expansion in Conway with a $300 million investment that will create 600 jobs over the next five years.

In other investment-related action Monday, the teacher retirement system's board trustees authorized an equity investment of up to $206,200 in Hybar LLC, which plans to build a rebar steel mill in Osceola, and loans totaling up to $38.5 million to Hybar linked to revenue streams generated by state tax credits and rebate payments related to Highbar LLC.

In November, Hybar LLC announced its rebar steel mill project in Osceola that is projected to create 200 jobs.

The Arkansas Teacher Retirement System is the state government's largest retirement system with more than $20 billion in investments and more than 100,000 working and retired members.

A system consultant, Arkansas Capital Corp., recommended the proposed equity investment by a wholly-owned subsidiary of the system, Pinnacle Mountain Holding Company VII LLC, in a new issuance of 2.5 million shares of common stock of Westrock Coffee Company at a price of $10 per share.

System Executive Director Mark White told trustees the proposed investment is on the same terms as the already announced significant equity investments the Jim Haslem family out of Tennessee and the Herbert Hunt family out of Texas entered into with Westrock Coffee.

Cleveland Browns owner and Pilot Company founder Jim Haslem's investment arm -- HF Capitol of Knoxville, Tenn. -- is investing $50 million more in Westrock and Herbert Hunt of Dallas -- who is an El Dorado native who made his multibillion-dollar fortune in the oil fields and is related to the family that owns the Kansas City Chiefs -- is investing $25 million in Westrock.

Leslie Lane of Arkansas Capital Corp. told trustees the proposed up to $25 million investment by the subsidiary of the teacher retirement system would be used to support the expansion of Westrock Coffee's Conway facility and general corporate expenses.

Heartsill Ragon, an outside attorney for the teacher retirement system, said "we will be having the luxury of investing with two much, much larger institutional family office investors, so that's always nice when we can ride along with these big whales."

Danny Knight, chairman of the system's board of trustees, asked who ultimately would be responsible for making the decision for the system to sell the stock in the future.

System Deputy Director Rod Graves said he envisions "any exit strategy in the future" would include conversations with officials of Arkansas Capital Corp. and Ragon, and "[come] back to the board with probably a recommendation of some sort of a range we would authorize the staff to exit out the stock in this price range.

"I think it would take more board activity as far as the exit strategy," he said.

Arkansas Capital Corp. also recommended a proposed equity investment of up to $206,200 by Pinnacle in Hybar LLC, and loaning up to $28.5 million to Hybar tied to the revenue stream generated by Hybar's recycling tax credits issued by the state, and loaning up to $10 million to Hybar tied to the revenue stream generated by the Hybar Create Rebate funds issued by the state.

White said this project has received significant support through the Arkansas Development Finance Authority and the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.

In order for the system to issue promissory notes to the company, state law requires the system to be an equity investor in the company, he said.

The $206,200 investment is a relatively small investment amount, given the total unrestricted cash equity being raised by the company for the project is $206 million, Rush Deacon of Arkansas Capital Corp. said in a letter dated July 13 to White.

As an equity investor, Pinnacle would be investing on the same terms as at the same price and closing at the same time alongside a very sophisticated group of equity investors, he said.

Hybar will be investing about $663 million to build, start and ramp up production in the mill over a construction period of about two years, Deacon said.

Closing the equity and senior debt for the project is scheduled for July 31 and groundbreaking for the project is expected to occur Aug. 1, he wrote in his letter.

The mill is expected to be a low-cost leader among its rebar competitors based on employing the latest and most efficient steel-producing technologies and its prime location in Mississippi County on the Mississippi River offering superior production cost advantages, including electricity, logistics and access to labor and scrap, Deacon said.

According to materials compiled by the company for bond investor presentations, the U.S. rebar market is under-supplied domestically with 14% of annual U.S. consumption addressed by imports, he wrote in his letter to White.

The U.S. production resources currently in place for rebar are aging and inefficient with more than 75% of the supply in the mill's serviceable market coming from facilities older than 30 years, Deacon said.

"Recent legislation passed by U.S. Congress is expected to meaningfully increase the U.S. demand for rebar and, in particular, domestically-produced rebar," he wrote.

State law allows Arkansas taxpayers to receive state tax income tax credits in an amount equal to 30% of the cost of waste reduction, reuse or recycling equipment for a manufacturing facility that achieves a minimum investment amount and a minimum number of net new direct and independent direct jobs, Deacon said.

Pinnacle, as an equity holder in the company, would be eligible to acquire, possess and and control the tax credits earned by Hybar, he said.

"With possession and control of the revenue stream from the Tax Credits, it is proposed that Pinnacle would advance a loan to the Company ..., secured by the revenue stream produced by the Company's sale of the Tax Credits to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, as permitted by [state law]," Deacon said.

"... we recommend Pinnacle making the proposed $28,512,149.70 Tax Credit Loan to [Hybar] and it is our opinion that an interest rate for the Tax Credit Loan of 7.78 % is a fair and reasonable rate," he said.

State law also grants the director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission the discretion of authorizing annual cash payments to a qualifying enterprise based on a percentage of payroll of new full-time permanent employees under the Create Rebate program, Deacon said.

"Similar to the Tax Credit Loan, it is proposed that Pinnacle would advance a loan ... to, in this case, Hybar, secured by the revenue stream produced by Create Rebate grant payments offered by the State of Arkansas based on a percentage of payroll for new full-time permanent employees, the average wages paid those employees, and impacted by a tiering factor considering the location of the Mill in Mississippi County," he wrote in his letter to White.

"... we recommend Pinnacle making the proposed $10,000,000 Create Rebate Loan to Hybar, and it is our opinion that an interest rate for the Create Rebate Loan of 8.57% is a fair and reasonable interest rate," Deacon said.

In other action, the board of trustees approved a resolution recognizing that the board has a vacancy in position 7 since trustee Kelly Davis of Fort Smith retired, effective July 1.

Trustees also authorized the system's staff to advertise the position 7 vacancy and accepted applications who the trustees will review and use to appoint an eligible member to fill the vacancy until the next system election, which is next year.

Davis served in position 7, the position designated for an elected active member trustee who is employed in a position not requiring state licensure. Board Chairman Danny Knight said Davis, who retired in Arkansas, has accepted another job in Colorado.