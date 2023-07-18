Bentonville School Board unanimously approves attendance zone adjustments starting in 2024-25 school year

BENTONVILLE -- The School Board unanimously approved boundary and attendance zone adjustments for the 2024-25 school year Monday night as the School District prepares for enrollment growth.

Ginna Wallace, a planner for demographer RSP & Associates, which handled the project, and Don Hoover, the executive director of student services for Bentonville Public Schools, presented the final proposal to the board at its monthly meeting.

The plan is to alleviate crowding that's expected to occur in 2024-25 in some schools in the western section of the district. Districtwide enrollment is expected to increase by around 1,200 students to about 20,000 by the 2027-28 school year, according to RSP, and the district is predicted to experience capacity challenges in the next five years. Most growth is in the Bentonville West High School boundary toward the southwest portion of the district, according to RSP.

"This will help all of our schools to be more efficient with the use of facilities, and it'll also help our overcrowded schools," Hoover said. "It's always difficult when you're talking about moving children. While there will be an impact, we'll be working with those families to make that transition as best as possible. We'll be discussing that with families in the future."

As the plan evolved, the board discussed it at meetings in May and June before voting Monday.

The district held two public forums in May to gather community opinions. There was also a Google form available for responses. Hoover said he, board members and district administration officials also fielded emails and phone calls.

"It was very helpful," Hoover said. "If you add it all up, it's somewhere around 300 pieces of input, if you look at our Google form and folks who showed up to our public forums. Those were very important. There were adjustments that were made and concepts that were adjusted based on those input pieces."

Enrollment tables and maps are available at the district's website, bentonvillek12.org, and provide boundary projections starting in 2024-25 and continuing through the 2027-28 school year, according to information from RSP and the district.

Wallace said RSP does about six to eight boundary analyses per year and that there was nothing unusual about the Bentonville project.

Leslee Wright, the district's communications director, said the final numbers won't be fully cemented until closer to 2024.

Here's the projected enrollment breakdown, according to the plan approved by the board:

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOLS

According to information from RSP and the district, Bentonville West High School will draw its students from Grimsley Junior High School and add 76% of the students from Lincoln Junior High. Bentonville High School will get the students from Fulbright Junior High and Washington Junior High and 24% of the Lincoln students, the RSP projection tables show.

The projected enrollment total for the junior highs in 2024-25 is 2,887, according to RSP.

The breakdown by school:

Fulbright: 724

Grimsley: 680

Lincoln: 775

Washington: 708

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

The projected total middle school enrollment for 2024-25 is 2,969, according to RSP and the district. Bright Field Middle School's students will come from Evening Star Elementary School, with an additional enrollment of 62% from Central Park Elementary and 72% from Willowbrook Elementary, the projections show. Creekside Middle School will draw its students from Osage Creek Elementary and Vaughn Elementary and will get 48% of the Central Park students and 28% from Willowbrook. Ardis Ann Middle School's students will come from Centerton Gamble Elementary and Elm Tree Elementary.

Old High Middle School will draw from Cooper Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Elementary, according to the projections, with 26% of the students from R.E. Baker Elementary and 63% from Sugar Creek Elementary also going to Old High. Ruth Barker Middle School will get students from Apple Glen Elementary and Mary Mae Jones Elementary, in addition to 74% of Baker's students and 37% from Sugar Creek.

The recommended middle school breakdown, from RSP and the district.

Ardis Ann: 541

Bright Field: 620

Creekside: 628

Old High: 627

Ruth Barker: 553

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

The RSP map shows the district's 13 elementary schools with a total enrollment of 7,388 in 2024-25, ranging from Baker with 429 students to Centerton Gamble with 702.

This spring, RSP began work on the project by analyzing the attendance zones for kindergarten through eighth grade to align the zones with community and district priorities, according to the board.

In other business Monday, the board heard a report from Jeff Webster, president and CEO of the nonprofit Excellerate Foundation, about a district proposal to donate some of its land to build affordable housing for school employees and possibly others in the community.

The proposal involves 9 acres just east of Bentonville High School and just north of Southeast 21st Street, according to information from the district. Only 6 of those acres can be developed because the other 3 acres are in a floodplain, according to district information.

The board expressed support for the idea but had several questions. The district is awaiting an attorney general's opinion to see if the plan is legal.

Mapping it out

All the maps and demographic numbers for the 2024-25 boundary and attendance zone adjustments are available on the districts website, bentonvillek12.org.

Source: Bentonville School District



