Brazil steps down after 16 years at UA

FAYETTEVILLE -- Jeff Brazil has been a vital part of the Arkansas women's basketball program for 16 years.

That chapter will close at the end of this month. Brazil, who most recently served as special assistant to the head coach and director of video, will begin what Razorbacks Coach Mike Neighbors said is an "unbelievable opportunity" with a video company.

He is the second-longest tenured member on staff, behind director of operations Amber (Nicholas) Shirey, who has been on staff for 31 seasons following her four-year playing career with the Razorbacks from 1989-92.

Brazil was first brought on paid staff as an assistant director of video operations for then-coach Tom Collen in 2009.

"Jeff came in as basically a volunteer just looking to get his foot in the door and was willing to do anything," Shirey said. "Just to see his growth throughout the whole process has been awesome. He is just such a loyal person to the program, and for me, a great friend. I'm going to miss him a whole bunch."

The team had a going-away party for Brazil on Friday. He was presented with a No. 16 jersey to celebrate his years with the program. Comments trickled in on social media from former players, coaches and support staff, wishing him well.

His new role will be with Just Play, a scouting, analytics and video sharing platform used by high-level sports programs.

"I've always told him he'll be great in anything he does," Shirey said, "because he can talk to people and he can relate to people. He can talk to someone who's got a lot of money or someone who maybe comes from nothing.

"He can just relate to a lot of different people, and I think that's speaks a lot."

Prior to the 2021-22 season, Brazil was promoted by Neighbors to be his special assistant. The decision was one Neighbors said was well earned.

"The title 'video coordinator' was the worst job title ever for him," Neighbors said. "I mean, I would hear somebody say, 'Oh, what do you do? Videotape the games?' You have got to change his title if people really think that, because first of all, he built the system.

"When they got the Basketball Performance Center, Jeff handpicked, laid out and put everything in.

"That's why he's being hired [for his new role] because he's set the standard in video coordination for however long he has been here. People call and ask him to speak at seminars. They call him for ideas. It was only a matter of time before somebody said, 'Hey, we want to hire this guy.' "

Neighbors noted the office hallway may become quieter with Brazil's departure. Coaches and other staff would often loudly call his name to fix equipment problems.

"Technology has passed me by," Neighbors said. "I mean, if he were paid by the number of times you heard the word 'Jeff' coming down the hallway every single day, it would be a million-dollar job. ... He was just the fixer of so many things that are integral to how our day operates. We have an on-campus group that does that, but we would run it by Jeff first, because there's a pretty good chance he was going to get it."

Aside from transforming the Razorbacks' film and scouting operations, Neighbors said Brazil was a close companion and someone he could count on for advice.

"If anybody knows Jeff, they know that he loves the people he works with," Neighbors said. "He loves the Razorbacks, but he loves the people.... He was the protector for me and for the rest of the staff. He was our bouncer from time to time. He would jump in front of anything that was directed at our players, our staff, our team, anything -- it hit him right in the heart. Just he loves his people."