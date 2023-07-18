COLUMNIST: What are the chances?

We can't minimize the impact of crime on those who are harmed by it, and in a city the size of ours, every day will feature horrors that can be splashed across the headlines and seized on by opportunistic political figures, even if the likelihood that of them afflicting any one New Yorker remains vanishingly low.

Spikes in certain categories of violent crime over the past few years were concerning, and responses to deal with it had merit. Safety is, as is often said, a prerequisite to other aspects of civic life.

The lurid obsession with the threat of being mugged or shot by random strangers obscures the far more common occurrence of intimate partner assaults or cycles of retaliatory violence among people who know each other. More broadly, it emphasizes the conspicuous end points of some of our social and civic failures and puts our attention on fixing those, rather than anything upstream.

Case in point: The ever-growing realization that Rikers Island cannot be effectively managed by the city to be made a safe place, let alone a rehabilitative one. If a public obsession with the specter of crime makes us more likely to send people to this ungovernable gulag, then are we really working in service to safety, or adding to the problem?