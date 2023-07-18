Todd appointed to Boys State Commission

The American Legion Department of Arkansas announces the appointment of retired Col. Nathaniel Todd from Pine Bluff to the Arkansas Boys State Commission.

"Nate is an outstanding leader, and we are proud to have him on the Boys State Commission, and he is exactly what the program needs to continue our success for the future," said Commission Chairman Len Cotton in a news release.

Todd was previously the Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs and is a member of the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees.

He served a 37-year career in the Army and Army Reserve and said he is eager to continue building Arkansas Boys State's legacy in Arkansas, according to the release.

"I am extremely honored to be appointed to serve with this wonderful organization, and having the opportunity to work with the young men who will soon be the next generation of leaders in our communities, our state, our nation, and even in our industries and corporations," Todd said. "This also gives me the opportunity to see the future of our democracy through the eyes of the outstanding young men who attend Arkansas Boys State."

Todd was also previously the chief financial officer of the Central Arkansas Veterans Health Care System and director of Health Financial Policy in the Office of the U.S. Army Surgeon General.

Arkansas Boys State is an immersive program in civics education designed for high school juniors.

Chairman calls election board meeting

The Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners will hold a called meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the election office, 123 S. Main St., according to Chairman Mike Adam. The agenda includes status of the election commission building, public comments on new business (two minutes per speaker), new business includes appointing election officials including poll workers for the Pine Bluff school millage election.

Trinity Village plans salad luncheon

Trinity Village will host a salad luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Great Hall at Trinity Village retirment community, according to a news release. Admission is by donation.

GOP to meet

The Jefferson County Republican Committee will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. July 27 at Larry's Pizza in White Hall. The agenda will include plans for the Lincoln-Reagan Dinner scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10 with guest speaker Sen. Tom Cotton at the White Hall Community Center, according to a news release. Details: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064939320107.

Taste of Southeast Arkansas set

The Taste of Southeast Arkansas will be held Sept. 22 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The cocktail hour is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and tasting starts at 6:30 p.m., according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. The event features dishes from southeast Arkansas chefs. The Jefferson County Young Professionals host the fundraiser. For tickets or details, call the Chamber, (870) 535-0110 or visit www.jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Police to host National Night Out

The Pine Bluff Police Department will present National Night Out and the community is invited to bring the entire family to enjoy free food, activities, and fellowship, according to the police department's Facebook page.

National Night out will be held Aug. 1 from 6-9 p.m. at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The free program will include bounce houses, games and prizes for youth, door prizes, live music, public awareness booths, and refreshments.

"National Night Out is a positive engagement with the community and the police. This event reinforces Chief Denise Richardson's mission to be united with the community to address crime, violence, and quality-of-life issues by engaging one another," according to the news release.

"The PBPD is committed to providing a community oriented police service and in doing so, we need help from the citizens. This city will continue to thrive as long as the community and the police are united," according to the release.

Details: PBPD Public Relations, (870) 730-2086.