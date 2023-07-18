County judge is suing his Quorum Court

Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson has filed a lawsuit against his Quorum Court in the 11th District West Circuit Court, Division 2.

The lawsuit, filed on Friday by attorney John Tull III, states that since January the Quorum Court has been operating in violation of Arkansas state law and that "The Quorum Court is paralyzed and unable to effectively transact the business of the people of Jefferson County, Arkansas because it has not established rules of procedure for the conduct of that business."

All 13 justices of the peace have been named in the lawsuit: Margarette Williams, Melanie Dumas, Roy Agee, Cedric Jackson, Dr. Conley Byrd, Danny Holcomb, Alfred Carroll, Ted Harden, Reginald Johnson, Reginald Adams, Brenda Gaddy, Patricia Johnson and Lloyd Franklin Jr.

According to the complaint, the justices of the peace have violated requirements set forth in the Arkansas Code.

The complaint cites language from Section 14-14-904 of the Arkansas Code Annotated:

(a)(1)(A)(i): "the justices of the peace elected in each county shall assemble and organize as a county quorum court body on the first regular meeting date after the beginning of the justices' term in office."

(ii): "At the first regular meeting, the quorum court shall establish the date, time, and location of meetings of the quorum court."

(iii): "The organizational ordinance adopted at the first regular meeting of the quorum court shall be effective upon adoption."

(e): Also at the first regular meeting, "the quorum court of each county shall determine at the first regular meeting its rules of procedure ... ."

The Quorum Court did not determine its rules of procedure at the first regular meeting, according to the complaint. Instead, the Quorum Court decided to continue operating under the 2021 procedural ordinance enacted by the preceding quorum court, the complaint said.

The complaint states that no provision of law allows for this type of arrangement.

In mid-February 2023, according to the complaint, certain justices of the peace, led by Franklin, held an improper meeting of the Judicial Committee. During that meeting, the Judicial Committee passed a procedural ordinance (the "Proposed Ordinance").

The complaint states, "The Proposed Ordinance sought to enact procedures that clearly violated the separation of powers between the Quorum Court and the County Judge, which, if enacted, would have violated Arkansas Code Annotated § 14-14-502(c)."

According to the complaint, the county attorney informed certain justices of the peace that the Quorum Court could not pass a procedural ordinance that violated the separation of powers established by state law. It adds that the county attorney informed certain justices of the peace that the proposed ordinance went beyond procedural rules and fundamentally sought to alter substantive law.

During the next regularly scheduled February meeting, the complaint details, Franklin attempted to amend the meeting agenda to bring the proposed ordinance to a vote, which the complaint states was improper. That meeting was adjourned before the Quorum Court considered the ordinance.

The complaint goes on to give a timeline of the events with the regularly scheduled March meeting that was held with no procedural ordinance passed.

At the regularly scheduled April meeting, according to the complaint, the Quorum Court considered an ordinance establishing and adopting procedures at all regular and special meetings for the years 2023 and 2024. This potential ordinance had been properly passed out of the Human Resources Committee and properly placed before the Quorum Court for a vote, the complaint says. With minor changes, the potential ordinance mirrored the ordinance that had controlled procedure for past quorum courts, and a number of justices of the peace who later opposed this potential ordinance had approved the same ordinance as justices on prior quorum courts, the complaint says.

Before a vote could be held on the potential ordinance, the complaint says, Franklin again attempted to improperly substitute the procedural ordinance for the ordinance before the Quorum Court.

As stated in the complaint, "Despite Mr. Franklin's efforts to derail the vote, the vote occurred. But that vote failed. So as of April 2023, the Quorum Court still had not passed the statutorily mandated ordinance outlining the Quorum Court's procedures."

In May, according to the complaint's timeline, the Human Resources Committee met to consider two procedural ordinances. One was a three-page policy and procedure ordinance (HR Committee Ordinance), and the other was the proposed ordinance.

The HR Committee Ordinance passed out of committee. The proposed ordinance failed in committee because it was riddled with errors and went beyond procedural prescriptions, according to the complaint.

The complaint adds that the discord of the Quorum Court continued at the May meeting. The Quorum Court voted on the HR Committee Ordinance but it did not receive a majority vote of the justices of the peace, says the complaint.

At the June regular meeting, a justice informed the Quorum Court that the failure to pass a procedural ordinance risked Jefferson County's losing a significant business that it desperately needed.

The complaint reads that the Quorum Court then voted on the same potential ordinance it had voted on and that ordinance did not garner the majority vote required for passage.

"After the June 2023 meeting was adjourned and on the same day, certain Justices held, without proper notice and contrary to law, a special meeting to consider a scaled-down version of the Proposed Ordinance," reads the complaint. "Only in the absence of the County Judge can the Quorum Court hold a meeting at which a Justice presides. Ark. Code Ann. § 14-14-904(d)(1)(B)."

The complaint states that Robinson was present when this meeting commenced, and that he was not permitted by the Quorum Court members to preside over the meeting, a denial the complaint says was improper as a matter of law.

Examples are given in the complaint for its claim the second proposed ordinance suffered from the same separation-of-powers infirmities as did its predecessor.

One is that the proposal provides that "[n]o Justice can serve on more than one additional committee than another Justice," but Arkansas law says the county judge appoints justices of the peace to committees. Section 14-14-904(d)(2)(A) reads: "The presiding officer shall appoint all regular and special committees of a quorum court ... ." Proposed Ordinance 2 allegedly invades the province of the County Judge, according to the complaint.

Another example given is that the Quorum Court reserves the right to designate a subcommittee to conduct any public hearing concerning county legislative issues, when it is determined that such a forum is in the public's best interest (except for budget and appropriations):

"This measure is not subject to veto when Arkansas law, according to the lawsuit, vests the veto power in the County Judge. See, e.g., Ark. Code Ann. § 14-14-904(d)(1)(A) ("The county judge shall preside over the quorum court without a vote but with the power of veto."); id. § 14-14-1101 (same)."

"Proposed Ordinance 2 seeks to carve out an exception to Arkansas law. That is an unconstitutional usurpation of power," reads the complaint. "Seven Justices of the Peace signed Proposed Ordinance 2. Exhibit 1 at 5-6. That constitutes a majority of the Justices of the Quorum Court. Upon information and belief, the signing Justices believe that it passed Proposed Ordinance 2 because it was assigned an ordinance number – 'Ordinance No. 2023-5.' Id. at 1."

The complaint reads that the Quorum Court is mandated by statute to determine rules for the procedure to guide the conduct of the Quorum Court's business. The Quorum Court also was required by law to set its rules of procedure in January, the lawsuit says.

"As of the date of this filing, the Quorum Court has not done so. The Quorum Court's statutory duty to determine rules of procedure is a ministerial duty. The rule is well established in Arkansas that a failure to perform a ministerial duty is enforceable by a writ of mandamus," the complaint reads.

"The Court must direct the Quorum Court to pass rules of procedure. See Ark. Code Ann. § 16-115-101 et seq. (conferring upon circuit courts the jurisdiction to issue a writ of mandamus). Without such a writ, Jefferson County risks losing further economic development and the loss of functioning public services."

The lawsuit adds that certain justices of the peace of the Quorum Court may believe that it effectively passed a procedural ordinance by majority vote at an improperly held meeting, but that the proposed ordinance was allegedly passed in the absence of rules of procedure and is invalid.

The complaint concludes with the following:

"Proposed Ordinance 2 was not, as is required for passage of a valid ordinance, 'fully and distinctly read on three (3) different days' prior to the improper vote. Ark. Code Ann. § 14-14-905(c)(2)(A). ... Proposed Ordinance 2 was not, as is required for passage of a valid ordinance, 'approved by the county judge within seven (7) days' or 'vetoed.' Id. 14-14-905(d)(1)(A). Proposed Ordinance 2 was not, as is required by law, 'published by the county clerk.' Id. § 14-14-905(d)(B). Even if not procedurally infirm, Proposed Ordinance 2 cannot be enacted because it clearly violates Arkansas state law. Proposed Ordinance 2 usurps the executive power reserved to the County Judge under Arkansas law. See Ark. Code Ann. § 14-14-502(c) ('No person or collection of persons being one of these departments, legislative, executive, or judicial, shall exercise any power belonging to either of the others, except in instances expressly directed or permitted.') Arkansas Code Annotated § 16-111-102 allows petitioners to receive a determination of the validity of Proposed Ordinance 2."

Tull is asking the court to enter a writ of mandamus compelling the Quorum Court to pass rules of procedure, enter an order declaring Proposed Ordinance 2 unlawful and invalid, and award its attorneys' fees, costs, expenses, and all other appropriate relief to be paid for by the defendants.