Marriages

Robert McLellan, 33, and Stephanie Fite, 36, both of North Little Rock.

Jason Rose, 26, and Tadajah Williams, 24, both of Little Rock.

Phillip Moore, 43, and Jessica Dibben, 34, both of Jacksonville.

Brian Mebert, 69, of Jacksonville and Angela Moix, 66, of Bryant.

Bryan Wages, 49, of North Little Rock and Candi Cauley, 45, both of Cabot.

Rufe Poindexter, 70, and Jimmie Benton, 58, both of Little Rock.

Patrick Sullenger, 42, and Meredith Gann, 45, both of Little Rock.

Nathan Adams, 43, and Monica Cain, 29, both of Little Rock.

Brandon Burks, 38, of Benton and Holly Kelley, 32, of Greenbrier.

Charles Tucker, 59, and Lisa Licht, 65, both of Little Rock.

John Roslund, 28, and Ashley Ackerman, 34, both of Little Rock.

Brian Sims, 37, and Tiquila Smith, 41, both of Scott.

Carl Smith Jr., 24, of Pine Bluff and Kanijuwy Brandon, 22, of Conway.

Douglas Graham, 60, and Pamela Meadows, 52, both of Jacksonville.

Dennis Courts, 74, and Emily Berry, 48, both of Little Rock.

James Polk, 62, of Cabot and Caroline Christine, 59, of Texarkana, Tex.

Corey Maize, 23, and Stephanie Fetterman, 30, both of Sherwood.

Michael Grossman, 19, of Ingleside,Ill. and Natalie Leopard, 25, of Scott.

Divorces

FILED

23-2429. Aaron Robinson v. Laneshia Robinson.

23-2431. Jenna Adams v. Cody Adams.

GRANTED

23-4030. David Page v. Claire Page.

23-1312. Elayna Lambert v. Joseph Alexander.

23-1735. Joy Barlogie v. Eva Barlogie.

23-1937. Shala Palmer v. Freddy Palmer.