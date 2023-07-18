Details released on fatal shooting in southwest Little Rock

Little Rock police on Tuesday released additional details in a Saturday shooting that left one man dead and had a prosecutor determining whether criminal charges would be filed in the killing.



Officers responding to a report of a shooting around 5:43 a.m. Saturday in the area of 5001 W. 65th St. said they found Walter Hair Jr., 37, of Little Rock, who had been shot multiple times and died of his injuries at the UAMS Medical Center emergency room.



Hair lived at one of the apartments at that address, a police report states, which is the Villas at 65th apartment complex.



Investigators also learned that Derrick Weaver, 39, of Little Rock was at the CHI St. Vincent Infirmary emergency room for treatment of a gunshot wound to his neck, the report says, and that the injury stemmed from the same incident in which Hair was shot.



Hair and Weaver knew each other, and the shooting started as part of a drug deal, the report states.



Weaver exercised his right not to speak to police without his lawyer present, the report states.



The case is now in file review, police spokesman Mark Edwards said Tuesday, meaning that a prosecutor is reviewing the details of the case to see if Weaver should face criminal charges.