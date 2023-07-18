Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office arrests man in March death of infant





CONWAY -- The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office announced that it had arrested and charged a man in the March 2 death of a 6-week-old infant in the man's care "following a lengthy investigation."

David Dickens, 41, of Conway, was arrested by Faulkner County sheriff's deputies on Monday and charged with one count of capital murder in connection with the death, the office said.

Dickens is being held in the Faulkner County jail, a news release said, and will remain there while awaiting his court appearance.



