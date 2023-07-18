Fisher bristles at Bobby talk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher clearly bristled Monday at SEC football media days when asked if the addition of former Arkansas coach Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator could lead to some "volatile" moments in staff meetings.

"Volatile? Why would it be a volatile situation?" the fast-talking Fisher said to echo the question. "Have you ever been in a staff room that wasn't volatile?"

"Have you ever been in any staff room that doesn't have arguments or disagreements? Every coaching staff in America has an argument or a disagreement. That's part of it."

Petrino, 62, is used to calling his own shots. He has been a head coach for 18 of the past 20 seasons, from Louisville (2003-06), to the Atlanta Falcons (2007), Arkansas (2008-11), Western Kentucky (2013), back to Louisville (2014-18) and Missouri State (2020-22). He was out of football in 2012 and 2019.

Petrino left Missouri State after a 5-6 season on Dec. 15 to join Barry Odom at UNLV as offensive coordinator. Twenty days later, Petrino bolted for the position with the Aggies.

Fisher said Petrino has a tremendous football mind and has fit in well with the rest of the staff, but he didn't want to go into "what we're doing and how we're doing it," so as not to create advantages for opponents.

"But no, I'm the boss, we're the boss," Fisher said. "We'll do it at the end of the day, but you listen to everybody's opinion. ... I want guys with opinions. I want guys who have knowledge. I want guys who make you think. I want guys to create different narratives to bring to the table that can help us."

Fisher also said, "He'll call a lot of ... hopefully he'll call the game" in regard to Petrino. "We'll have suggestions on things we do, whether it's offense or defense. Every coach is always involved."

Later, Fisher said he and Petrino,"have great respect for each other and it's been tremendous. We've had great response and haven't had any issues."

Tough acts

Brian Kelly understands the pursuit of championships is the standard at LSU after just one season on the job. The Tigers lost 50-30 to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game last season before crushing Purdue 63-7 in the Citrus Bowl.

"Certainly at LSU, all we can think about is championships after what Jay Johnson did in baseball and Kim Mulkey in basketball, our success in gymnastics," Kelly said in his opening remarks.

"I've got a big opportunity on my hands, as well, to continue the success of what was a very good first year. We have much to do."

3 shaded Ags

All three Texas A&M players in attendance wore dark sunglasses throughout their interviews in the main media room Monday, a first for SEC media days.

Receiver Ainias Smith and defensive linemen Fadil Diggs and McKinley Jackson decided to sport the shades in tandem.

"It's a swag type thing," Jackson said. "We wanted to bring our own juice. We all decided we were all going to do it."

Big D

SEC media days will continue as a road show away from league headquarters in Birmingham, Ala., next season.

Commissioner Greg Sankey announced in his opening remarks Monday that SEC media days in 2024 will be held in Dallas at the Omni Hotel, "where the SEC will light up the Dallas skyline with the colors of the Southeastern Conference."

The event will coincide with long-time Big 12 members Texas and Oklahoma joining the conference to create a 16-team conference.

Who dot com?

A reporter mistakenly referred to his media outlet as Eli.com before correcting himself, but that didn't bother the coach to whom he was addressing the question.

"Eli.com. Yeah, I like that," said Missouri Coach Eli Drinkwitz, the Arkansas Tech graduate.

More expansion?

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey was asked about the potential for more league expansion beyond adding Oklahoma and Texas in 2024. The reporter asked if "creating super conferences" is on the landscape.

"I'll go back to my standard observation: I think we are a super conference," Sankey said.

The ninth-year commissioner addressed how difficult it had been logistically to prepare for the entries of Oklahoma and Texas and said the SEC is comfortable at this point.

"Do I think it's done?" he asked rhetorically. "People will say, well, I get to decide that. Right now it appears others are going to decide that before we have to make any decisions.

"My view is we know who we are. We're comfortable as a league. We're focused on our growth to 16. We've restored rivalries. We're geographically contiguous with the right kind of philosophical alignment, and we can stay at that level of super conference.

"When you go bigger, there are a whole other set of factors that have to be considered, and I'm not sure I've seen those teased out other than in my mind late at night."

Horns & Sooners

Texas A&M receiver Ainias Smith, a senior from Missouri City, Texas, was asked about the Aggies renewing their rivalry with Texas when the Longhorns join the SEC in 2024.

Texas A&M and Texas have played 118 times, but not since 2011, when the Longhorns won 27-25. The Aggies moved from the Big 12 to the SEC the next season.

"The Texas versus A&M thing is still going on to this day, so I know it's going to be a huge game again," Smith said.

Smith smiled and added, "What I have to say about it is a big 'Horns Down,' " as he made the upside down sign that was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct in Big 12 games.

Smith was asked if Texas and Oklahoma -- which will join the Longhorns in the SEC -- are ready for their new conference.

"That's an interesting question," he said. "We'll see. They've definitely proved themselves to be at the top of their conference. So let them find out about what they believe they're ready for in the SEC."

LSU running back Josh Williams, from Houston, was also asked if he believes Oklahoma and Texas will be prepared to compete in the SEC.

"I don't think they know what they're getting into," Williams said. "The SEC is a beast. But with me being from Texas, I'm excited for them to get actually into the conference."

In the flow

LSU tailback Josh Williams had the most productive game of his career with 118 rushing yards and the Tigers' only touchdown in their 13-10 victory over Arkansas last season.

The Tigers fought through temperatures that dipped into the 30s.

"It was terrible weather, but it was a great game," Williams said. "I just felt like I was in rhythm the whole game and everything was hitting for me."

Williams, who played at The Kindaid School in Houston, came to LSU as a walk-on.

He said his scholarship offers out of high school included FCS schools Drake and Dayton and several Division II schools.

"But ultimately my decision to go to LSU was because I wanted to bet on myself," he said. "My whole life, I never went to a football camp. I played AAU basketball. I never really got the chance to get stars or be ranked. So I never considered myself a walk-on or looked at myself as not good, because I just knew I never had the opportunity to show my talent."

Williams, who went on scholarship before his sophomore season, rushed 97 times for 532 yards and had 21 catches for 132 yards last season.

Mahomes shout-out

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels would be happy to take pages from Kansas City Chiefs QB Pat Mahomes' playbook of spontaneous playmaking.

"He [Mahomes] changed the game with his creativity," said Daniels, who flashed as a passer, runner and broken-play creator last season.

"Obviously watching the series 'The Quarterback' and watching what he does on a day-to-day basis and how seriously he takes it and the sacrifice it takes to be a high caliber player like that, it's all respect to him.

"He made off-schedule stuff cool. I wouldn't say I imitate him. He's a great player. I try to take little tidbits from his game while still staying within the framework of me. His arm talent is second to none."

Time drain

Missouri Coach Eli Drinkwitz gave a detailed scouting report on the 2023 Tigers to open his time at SEC media days, and he didn't disguise the reason he did it as he wound up his prepared remarks.

"That is probably the most efficient roster update that I've ever provided, and I tried to kill as much time as I possibly could so that I would not answer any question too crazy today and trend on Twitter," Drinkwitz said. "Let's see how we did."

Kevin Trainor, the UA senior associate athletic director for public relations who is serving as SEC media days moderator for the 12th year in a row, gave a response.

"Oh, we still have time for questions," Trainor said, as the Q & A session opened with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Bob Holt.

Honors, memories

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey used a segment of his opening address to honor those in SEC circles who passed away during the last school year, including Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach.

The iconic Leach passed away Dec. 15 at age 61, engaged in a conversation with Sankey last summer about the rationale for wearing a tie. Sankey "honored" him by not wearing a tie during his remarks.

Sankey also introduced four of the detectives from the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department who responded to the mass shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville on March 23.

Detectives Ryan Cagle, Michael Collazo and Zachary Please and Sergeant Jeff Mathes, who were actively engaged with the shooter along with officer Rex Engelbert, joined Sankey on stage to receive a round of applause. The incident led to the deaths of six victims at the school before the shooter was taken out by the response team.

Carter's clamps

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter went viral when he grabbed LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels and lifted him off the turf with his left arm while signaling to the air with his right index finger during a second quarter sack in the SEC Championship Game last season.

"In the moment I didn't know what was going on," Daniels said Monday. "I could just feel him trying to pick me up. I was trying to put pressure on my ankle, but I really couldn't. So he picked me up and obviously it was a viral moment for the statement run they made last year."

Georgia won that game 50-30 en route to capping a 15-0 season with a 65-7 rout of TCU in the College Football Playoff title game.

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Carter with the ninth pick in the NFL Draft.