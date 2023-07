Ford lowers EV price tags

The sticker prices for Ford's F-150 Lightning electric pickups are being lowered by thousands of dollars across the board, the company said Monday, because of increased plant capacity, falling costs for battery raw materials and internal efforts to scale production by the Detroit automaker.

The price cuts across the Lightning line, some as deep as $10,000, appeared to be seen on Wall Street as more evidence of a coming price war among electric vehicle makers.

"Ford hears footsteps of Cybertruck and Rivian," said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives on Twitter.

The lower prices were announced two days after Tesla said its first production Cybertruck electric pickup had rolled off the assembly line, though nearly two years behind the original schedule and with little information about how much they may cost.

Rivian, another electric pickup maker, recently announced that its second-quarter deliveries nearly tripled and its shares have been on a tear, rising more than 41% this month.

"The EV market is rapidly changing and we need to adapt to remain competitive," said Martin Gunsberg, a Ford spokesman.

Ford said this month that sales of its F-150 Lightning more than doubled in the second quarter and rose 4.1% from the first three months of the year.

The F-150 Lightning ended June with 88 days supply, according to Cox Automotive. That's above the industry standard of 60 days supply, but was below the overall inventory level for all F-Series trucks, which stood at more than 100 days at the end of June, according to Cox.

Ford Motor Co. said Monday that final upgrades at its Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Michigan being completed now will lead to greater availability of a built-to-order truck as early as October.

The updated MSRP for the Pro model, its lowest-priced electric pickup, will be $49,995, down about $10,000. The price for the high-end Platinum Extended Range version of the Lightning was cut from $98,074, to $91,995, a drop of more than $6,000.

"Shortly after launching the F-150 Lightning, rapidly rising material costs, supply constraints and other factors drove up the cost of the EV truck for Ford and our customers," said Marin Gjaja, chief customer officer, Ford Model e. "We've continued to work in the background to improve accessibility and affordability to help to lower prices for our customers and shorten the wait times for their new F-150 Lightning."

Tesla has made aggressive price cuts across its portfolio in recent months as competition heats up and major automobile producers shift production toward electric vehicles. Ford reacted to price cuts at Tesla in January, lowering the price of its Mustang Mach-E electric auto by as much as $6,000.

Tesla originally said it would make three versions of its Cybertruck, ranging from about $40,000 to $70,000. The company later removed prices from the page where customers can decide whether to pay $100 to place an order.

Ford Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley and Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced in March that all of Ford Motor Co.'s current and future electric vehicles will have access to about 12,000 Tesla Supercharger stations in the U.S. and Canada starting next spring. Commercial customers can also access Ford Pro Charging solutions to keep their F-150 Lightning powered up whether charging at home or on-site at work.

Information for this article was contributed by Keith Naughton of Bloomberg News.