Former Arkansas House staffer appointed to state’s Medical Marijuana Commission

Arkansas House Speaker Matthew Shepherd has appointed a former staffer to the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission, according to a news release from the speaker's office Monday.

Amber Pool will replace J.P. Mobley, whose term on the commission ended March 6 but remained on the commission until last Thursday when she announced it was her last meeting.

Pool previously worked as director of operations and an executive administrator for the Arkansas House of Representatives. Pool will serve a four-year term.

Under Amendment 98 to the Arkansas Constitution, which legalized medical cannabis, the House speaker appoints two members of the five-member commission, which oversees the licensing of dispensaries and cultivators. Two other members are appointed by the Senate president pro-tempore and one by the governor.

Pool is the co-owner of Pool Fisheries Specialty Fish in Lonoke and worked as a staffer for former Lt. Gov. Mark Darr.

She joins Kevin Case, James Miller, Tyler Ketner and Reginal Thomas Sr. on the commission.