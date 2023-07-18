Gunfire kills two teens in drive-by

A 17-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were killed in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon. An 18-year-old man was also wounded and was in serious condition, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

About 5:50 p.m., officers went to 17th Avenue and Hazel Street because of a reported shooting, according to a news release from police. When they arrived, they found two males lying in the front yard at 2303 W. 17th Ave. One of the males, a 17-year-old, was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, police said.

A 14-year-old girl was found inside the house, police said. She was unresponsive and also pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner's office.

The other male, an 18-year-old, was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, where he underwent surgery and was listed in serious condition Sunday evening, according to the news release.

Witnesses told police that a vehicle drove by the residence and that someone on the passenger side shot from the window, hitting the two males who were in the front yard and the girl who was inside the house.

These are the 13th and 14th homicides in Pine Bluff this year, as well as the third and fourth homicides of people 17 years or younger within the past seven days. A 17-year-old boy was found lying on the edge of South Orlando Street and pronounced dead at the hospital July 11. Four days later, a 16-year-old boy was found shot to death near 3600 East Lake Road, and another victim was found on a street to the east of East Lake.

Authorities have not named the victims because they are minors.

Police Lt. David DeFoor said Monday that arrests have been made in the homicides July 11 and 15. DeFoor said he was awaiting identities on the arrestees because they are also minors.

Police Chief Denise Richardson said Monday that a common motive has been established in the shootings over the past week, but declined to comment further, saying police are "in the thick of" an investigation.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the detective office tip line at (870) 730-2106, the detective office at (870) 730-2090 or the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.