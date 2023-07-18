Hearing is today in classified files case

MIAMI -- Lawyers for former President Donald Trump and prosecutors who have accused him of illegally retaining national-security documents after leaving office are expected to meet today to discuss how to handle classified materials at the heart of the case.

The hearing in front of Judge Aileen M. Cannon at a federal courthouse in Fort Pierce, Fla., is an early step in what is expected to be a lengthy fight in a closed session under a law that regulates the use of secret evidence at public trials: the Classified Information Procedures Act.

Trump faces 31 counts of violating the Espionage Act, which makes it a crime to mishandle national security secrets. To prove that Trump violated the charged provision of the act, prosecutors must show that he possessed, without authorization, closely held information "relating to the national defense" that could harm the United States or aid a foreign adversary, and that he failed to return it to the government.

Each count is based on a different sensitive document the FBI found in its court-authorized search of Trump's club and estate, Mar-a-Lago. As described in the indictment, they include 21 marked "top secret," nine marked "secret" and one without a classification stamp that contained restricted information about "military contingency planning."

The jury presumably needs to see at least parts of each of the 31 files singled out in the indictment to evaluate whether they meet the standards of the Espionage Act. But the issue is not likely to be limited to just those records. Defense lawyers may also ask the government to turn over related classified evidence in the discovery phase, and then seek to use some of it at the trial.

In a court filing in July, Trump's lawyers suggested that they would push hard to make public as much as possible of the sensitive evidence in the case.

"In general, the defendants believe there should simply be no "secret" evidence, nor any facts concealed from public view relative to the prosecution of a leading presidential candidate by his political opponent," the lawyers wrote. "Our democracy demands no less than full transparency."

Those issues would be closely watched in any trial involving a former president. But Cannon could face additional scrutiny in light of a much-dissected ruling she issued last year that granted the Trump team's request for a special master to conduct an independent review of the reams of classified records removed by the FBI from his Mar-a-Lago estate. A three-judge federal appeals panel reversed her order, rebuking Cannon for a ruling it said she lacked the legal authority to make in the first place.

Cannon's ruling, in a lawsuit Trump brought against the Justice Department, elicited criticism from legal experts who saw her as overly deferential to the former president. It also focused public attention on her limited experience as a judge, particularly in hugely sensitive national security matters, given that she was appointed to the bench just three years ago by Trump.

Still, some Florida lawyers say there's no doubt, as the judge now assigned to Trump's criminal case, that she's mindful of the stakes of the most politically explosive federal prosecution in recent memory.

"She is not going to want to do anything but go by the book. The challenge is, there has never been a book like this," said Kendall Coffey, a former U.S. Attorney in Miami who served on the advisory committee that reviewed Cannon's judicial application. He said he was impressed with her credentials and felt confident she would be able to oversee the case fairly.

"I think she is going to want to be very well-regarded for her judicial leadership of this case," Coffey said.

Jeffrey Garland, a criminal defense lawyer in Fort Pierce, Fla. -- where Cannon's courtroom is based -- praised Cannon for her handling of a trial he had before her last year in which he represented a "quite difficult" defendant who'd been charged with throwing a chair at a federal prosecutor.

"She was able to maintain the dignity of the court and courtroom composure, and she was able to express control in ways that were not threatening," Garland said, adding that he assumed Cannon would be able to do the same in the Trump case. "I think she understands that's what a federal judge has to do in a case like this. It's true in any case, but especially in this case."

Cannon -- a Duke University graduate and Colombian-born daughter of a Cuban immigrant -- clerked for a U.S. Circuit Court judge and worked as an assistant U.S. attorney in Florida, prosecuting several dozen cases as part of her office's Major Crimes Division and later handling appeals of convictions and sentences, before being nominated by Trump in 2020. She's also been a member of the Federalist Society, a conservative legal organization.

Her ruling in the Trump lawsuit last September catapulted her into the spotlight, since it effectively halted core aspects of the Justice Department's investigation into the hoarding of classified documents. In overturning the order, the appeals court said that letting it stand would have allowed a "radical reordering of our caselaw limiting the federal courts' involvement in criminal investigations."

As the judge assigned to Trump's criminal prosecution, she'll be empowered to issue rulings that could shape the trajectory of the case, including about what evidence can and can't be admitted and whether to proceed swiftly toward trial or grant the Trump team's request for a delay.

There have been few matters of substance for Cannon to decide in the month since Trump's indictment, though she did set a tentative August trial date -- a formality under the Speedy Trial Act -- in Fort Pierce and rebuffed a Justice Department request to file under seal a list of witness who prosecutors want Trump to be prohibited from discussing the case with.

But major issues lie ahead.

Prosecutors and defense lawyers are at odds over the trial date, a question with significant legal and political implications. The Justice Department has proposed a Dec. 11 trial, while defense lawyers have suggested that it should be put off until after the 2024 presidential election, citing the challenges of scheduling a date while Trump pursues the Republican nomination and legal issues that they say are "extraordinary" and complex.

It is not clear when that issue will be resolved.

BALANCING ACT

Today's status conference centers on the Classified Information Procedures Act, a 1980 law that governs how classified information is handled in a criminal prosecution and that will likely provide an essential road map in this case. The law is meant to balance a defendant's right to access evidence prosecutors intend to use at trial with the government's desire to safeguard sensitive, classified information.

Richard Serafini, a Florida criminal defense lawyer and former senior Justice Department official, said he did not necessarily believe Cannon's lack of experience in that area would be detrimental given the case law and past precedent she and the attorneys can turn to for consultation.

"These things aren't novel. They're not everyday occurrences, but it's not like, 'Oh, my goodness, there's no precedent on any of these things,'" he said.

Whatever happens, said Coffey, "the eyes of the world are on her. She is in the middle of writing a chapter in history."

Congress enacted the Classified Information Procedures Act, or CIPA, in 1980 in an effort to reduce the chances that "graymail" would derail prosecutions of people in cases involving national security secrets.

Graymail itself is a threat by a defendant to reveal classified information during a trial in the hope of forcing the government to drop a criminal charge. While the government could choose to declassify such information so that it could be freely discussed in open court, security officials may see that as too risky. But the Constitution gives defendants a right to a public trial and the public a right to see trials.

CIPA established ways for prosecutors, defense lawyers and judges to frame classified information so that it could be used in public without compromising protected information such as sources and methods. Before a trial even begins, litigation involving the statute typically plays out behind closed doors.

In the documents case, Cannon must agree beforehand that any proposed use of CIPA would not infringe on Trump's right to a fair trial.

"It is a very complicated lengthy process," said Barry Pollack, a defense lawyer who also has a security clearance. "Often, there are hearings not open to the public where the attorneys and the judge will literally go through documents line by line deciding which sentences and which individual words can be used in open court and which ones cannot."

One of the key factors that will be examined over the coming days is how CIPA allows a court to block, censor or create substitutions for classified evidence under certain circumstances.

Prosecutors can seek to use the law to limit evidence they turn over to the defense in the discovery phase. And defense lawyers must tell the judge and prosecutors before the trial what classified evidence they intend to introduce, making the case that it would be material and explaining how they plan to use it.

Cannon could block such evidence, allow the government to redact portions of it or permit a substitution that provides the gist -- so long as she decided that doing so would not impede Trump's right to a fair trial.

Information for this article was contributed by Eric Tucker and Adriana Gomez Licon of The Associated Press and by Charlie Savage of The New York Times.

