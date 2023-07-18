Hutchinson presents law enforcement plan with hope of selling campaign

WASHINGTON -- Presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson on Monday presented his proposal addressing federal law enforcement, describing the plan as steps to establish confidence in agencies.

Hutchinson's presentation at the National Press Club comes as the former Arkansas governor continues his White House bid. Hutchinson launched his presidential campaign in April but has struggled to gain ground in polls as more Republicans seek the party's nomination.

Hutchinson, whose public service career includes stints with the Drug Enforcement Administration and Department of Homeland Security under President George W. Bush, described the proposal as "another historic moment" for the FBI and other agencies.

"I've been fighting my entire adult life for justice. I want to continue to do that whenever we see the need," he said. "I'm calling for a new direction, and I'm calling for reform of the FBI that provides more focus, more accountability and a deeper commitment to civil liberties."





The proposal focuses in part on establishing accountability through clarifying agencies' responsibilities -- such as ending the FBI's role in drug enforcement and leaving assignments to the Drug Enforcement Agency -- and reviews concerning civil liberty protections. Other suggestions include a new commission to study improvements to federal law enforcement agencies and requiring the FBI to maintain recordings of witness interviews during investigations.

Hutchinson additionally prioritized fostering a working relationship between the president and attorney general, noting officials should establish policy goals without either side making decisions that would risk an individual case's integrity.

"If you will look at this, I think you can conclude that this is the boldest set of reform ideas in federal law enforcement in my lifetime," Hutchinson said.

The former governor suggested such changes would require new FBI leadership, meaning a replacement for current director Christopher Wray.

House Republicans blasted Wray during a House Judiciary Committee hearing last week, during which legislators contended the FBI has exhibited political bias against conservatives. Hutchinson did not lob similar criticisms, instead saying Wray has done a decent job addressing issues within the agency.

"I would want an FBI director that is fresh, that is committed to the level of reform. What I've outlined here is not easy," Hutchinson continued.

"It's not easy transforming government. It's not easy making those changes. What you've got to have is the leadership team that is 100% committed to not the traditional ways of doing things necessarily, but the transparency that I've spoken of."

The proposal contrasts with messages from former President Donald Trump and some Republicans concerning federal law enforcement agencies. Trump called for "defunding" the FBI and the Justice Department in the days after being indicted by a Manhattan grand jury over falsifying business records. The former president and some Republicans have additionally been critical of the case concerning Trump's handling of classified documents.

Hutchinson -- one of a few Republican voices seeking the nomination who has been willing to criticize Trump -- said the former president has "done great harm to our rule of law in this country and to federal law enforcement."

"He has undermined their credibility in the eyes of the public, he has continued his victimization, and it has harmed our support for law enforcement and the confidence that Americans need to have in the criminal justice system," Hutchinson said Monday.

Trump remains the leading candidate to serve as the Republican Party's presidential nominee in the 2024 election. Hutchinson emerged as a Trump critic as the latter repeated false claims concerning the 2020 presidential election outcome. Hutchison would later say the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol should disqualify Trump from a second term.

"Whenever you have a president of the United States under the previous administration calling out specific individuals and chewing on the Department of Justice -- 'Why haven't you done something about this? Why aren't they in jail yet?' -- and they're saying this publicly, that's inappropriate," Hutchinson said.

"It's a very delicate matter whenever you're in jeopardy or you know that investigation impacts your political future."

Hutchinson recognized that credibility issues had eroded some Republicans' trust of federal law enforcement; he noted special prosecutor John Durham's report over the FBI's rushed effort to investigate Trump's 2016 campaign and possible ties to Russia.

Yet Hutchinson reminded Republicans the GOP should serve as the "party of law and order."

"[Trump] has personalized it all, this battle," he said. "That is what has taken it to the extreme among many in the Republican base and created this animosity and distrust that is really not called for where you need to have reform over a dismantling and destroying [of] the confidence America traditionally has."

Trump remains the top Republican in the primary field, with national polls showing the former president with a wide margin over other candidates. Hutchinson has garnered around 1% in similar polls.

More than 6,400 individuals have contributed to Hutchinson's campaign, according to campaign officials, short of the 40,000-donor threshold to qualify for the Aug. 23 presidential debate. From April to June, the campaign raised around $743,000 between two committees and the "A Stronger America PAC."

Speaking to reporters, Hutchinson acknowledged the campaign needs stronger fundraising numbers to be competitive in next year's primaries.

The campaign has launched efforts targeting Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina, early states in the primary process.

Hutchinson noted the necessary attention toward Super Tuesday -- March 5, 2024 -- with multiple states holding their primary election that day. The former governor mentioned one campaign trip to California, which will offer the most delegates for candidates to win.

"We're trying to cover the states that lead up to Super Tuesday and those Super Tuesday states and prioritize them," he said.