Anurag Chandra, of Corona, Calif., convicted of crashing a car into six teenagers after they played a doorbell prank on him, killing three of them, plans to appeal the verdict and his sentence of life imprisonment with the possibility of parole, said David Wohl, an attorney for Chandra.

Herschel Walker, former Republican U.S. Senate candidate of Georgia, still has nearly $4.5 million in his 2022 campaign's account, according to the most recent financial report.

Tan Chuan-Jin, Singapore's speaker of parliament, and lawmaker Cheng Li Hui resigned, as Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong noted their extramarital affair fell short of the "high standards of propriety and personal conduct" expected of them.

Kenneth Polite, head of the U.S. Justice Department's criminal division, is leaving his post after two years of overseeing work that according to Attorney General Merrick Garland, included combating human smuggling, prosecuting white-collar crime and pursuing accountability for Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

Roy Cooper, the Democratic governor of North Carolina, wrote on Twitter that he's "working remotely for the rest of the week and ready to be back out and about by the weekend" after testing positive for covid-19.

Andrey Desmond, 30, faces felony charges, in addition to initial misdemeanors levied against him in an attack of a Muslim state representative, after a review of evidence gathered by Hartford, Conn., including video and "a clear statement by the defendant ... that he intended to force sexual contact," State's Attorney Sharmese Walcott said.

Antony Blinken, U.S. secretary of state, wrote in a letter to all 100 senators that leaving diplomatic nominations vacant has "a long-term negative impact on U.S. national security, including our ability to reassure allies and partners, and counter diplomatic efforts by our adversaries."

Samuel Davis, 26, a Northwoods, Mo., police officer, was charged with assault and kidnapping and suspended from duty after he drove a suspect to a secluded area, pepper-sprayed and beat him with a baton until the man's jaw broke, according to the probable cause statement.

Edward Caban, former acting commissioner for New York City police, was appointed to lead the Police Department as the first Latino officer to do so in its 177-year history.