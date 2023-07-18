Italy extends warnings as heat persists

ROME -- Italian health officials intensified heat warnings Monday as southern Europe began a brutally hot week with temperatures expected to top 104 degrees Fahrenheit on a continent already sizzling under the sun and overburdened by tourists.

Countries with borders on the Mediterranean Sea weren't alone in suffering. Authorities in North Macedonia extended a heat alert for the next 10 days with predicted temperatures topping 109 F, while Kosovo also issued heat warnings.

"Never in my life have I experienced heat like this before in Pristina," Artan Kelani, a 22-year-old student, said in Kosovo's capital, where it reached 94 F Monday and was expected to get hotter starting Wednesday.

The Italian Ministry of Health urged regions to beef up house-call services so older people don't have to go out if they need medical care and to set up dedicated heat stations at hospitals to treat emergency cases. Rome braced for temperatures as high as 107 F today.

The Italian capital's civil protection office, volunteers and officials from the local water company plan to be at 28 locations, including the ancient Colosseum and open-air produce markets, to guide residents and tourists to fountains and to distribute bottled water.

The city government said that having volunteers fan out through the city would help hasten the arrival of medical help for people who seem to be suffering ill effects from the heat.

The culprit is a high-pressure anticyclone dubbed Cerberus after the multi-headed dog in Greek mythology that guards the gates to the underworld. Europe's third heat wave in a month was expected to affect much of the Mediterranean region and last until Wednesday.

"The bubble of hot air that has inflated over southern Europe has turned Italy and surrounding countries into a giant pizza oven," Hannah Cloke, a climate scientist and physical geographer at the University of Reading, said in a statement. "The hot air which pushed in from Africa is now staying put, with settled high pressure conditions meaning that heat in warm sea, land and air continues to build."

The mercury in Rome hit 102 F by 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon. Power outages were hitting parts of the city as electric grids sputtered under heavy demand from air conditioners.

The Ministry of Health issued 10 recommendations to protect older adults, vulnerable people and pets from the heat. The guidance included staying indoors and avoiding strenuous exercise during the hottest hours of the day and drinking at least 1.5 liters (nearly a half-gallon) of water daily.

Local celebrities went on state-run RAI television to read the recommendations aloud and get the message out.

Besides Rome, several other cities, in particular on the southern islands of Sicily and Sardinia, were expected to top 104 F today.

Animals were stressed, too. Italian farm lobby Coldiretti noted that cows are producing around 10% less milk due to the heat.

Spain's Aemet weather agency said the heat wave this week "will affect a large part of the countries bordering the Mediterranean." Temperatures in some southern areas of Spain were forecast to exceed 107 F before dropping at some point on Wednesday.

Information for this article was contributed by staff writers of The Associated Press.