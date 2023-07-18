Exclusion in military

Congressman Bruce Westerman, a MAGA Republican who represents me in the 4th Congressional District, signed on with other MAGAs to put restrictions on the National Defense Authorization bill, limiting access to health-care services including abortion for female members of the military and rescinding training in diversity and inclusion for military recruits, never mind that there are over 1 million LGBTQ+ individuals who are serving or have served in the United States armed forces. Westerman additionally has proposed defunding certain positions within the Department of Veterans Affairs until policies regarding displaying the LGBTQ+ flag at agency facilities are rescinded.

Why doesn't Westerman just go ahead and say it out loud: He'd prefer to see women and the LGBTQ+ community excluded from the military.

STEVE A. JONES

El Dorado

Ranking columnists

Wally Hall's July 13 opinion piece reviewed Dennis Dodd of CBSsports.com's numerical ranking of 133 Football Bowl Subdivision coaches. The ranking considered zero untouchable, 1 safe and secure, 2 all good for now, 3 pressure mounting, 4 start improving, and 5 win immediately. Guess we can sleep easier knowing Sam Pittman was a 1.

I wish to provide a similar ranking with your columnists and editors I regularly read:

Rex Nelson, 1. Rex's subject matter and history are always spot on--so Arkansas.

John Brummett, 2. Always up to date with local politics and thorough reporting whether I agree or not.

Wally Hall, 1. We are fortunate to have a sports editor with so much knowledge of Arkansas history from baseball to thoroughbred racing and all between.

Brian Hendricks, 1. I have a soft spot as I am an avid hunter and fisherman. Arkansas is blessed to have such an abundance of wildlife to report on.

Eric Harrison, 2. I am a foodie and enjoy the arts, so Eric fits right in.

Robert Steinbuch, 5. For a professor of law at Bowen Law School, I just can't grasp his columns. I always have to Google a half-dozen words (or as Professor Steinbuch would say, morphemes). It's a good thing the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette notes a disclaimer: "His views do not necessarily reflect those of his employer."

LARRY ALMAN

Little Rock

Casino vote thoughts

It seems to me that the American thing to do would be to have had an election in Pope County to see if the people who live there wanted a casino in their county before shoving it down their throats.

Sure, the rest of the state thought that it was time for the existing racetracks in Hot Springs and West Memphis to become full-fledged casinos and anything would help Pine Bluff. However, I think that most voters around the state thought that Pope County wanted one when it came to the vote that legalized casinos here in Arkansas.

Something just doesn't seem right here.

JOE WHALEN

North Little Rock

Loathsome people

As evidenced by a quick Internet search, less than 8 percent of the American population identify as members of the utterly shameless LGBTQ+ community, yet it appears the Democratic Party gets its marching orders from these coarse and ungodly subcultures whose members proudly bask in their moral depravity.

Joe Biden, the foul-mouthed, Janus-faced cad in the White House, recently hosted an event for the aforesaid heathens on the lawn of the presidential residence. It was a grotesque scene of giggling, flashing, prancing, frolicking and high-handed debauchery by some extremely immoral people. I imagine John Adams, Abraham Lincoln, Dwight Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan and other notable men who once occupied the great house are turning over in their graves at such profane behavior after this unabashedly ill-conceived, but not surprising, invitation.

Since the cultural revolution of the 1960s I believe the morals in this country have continued to sink lower and lower. Many states still sanction the murder of unborn babies. The Supreme Court, clearly ruling contrary to the 10th Amendment of the Constitution, legalized same-sex marriage in all states in 2015, and America even allows such couples to adopt children and babies. Godless deviates extol transgenderism as natural and virtuous. The entire month of June is a lewd celebration of all these loathsome, aberrant people whose morals are vitiated by vile and corrupted minds. What's next? An LGBTQ+ Cabinet position? Mark my words, it's coming.

I believe it would serve all of us well to remember this simple, yet profound axiom: Man's laws and morals are ever changing; God's law and morals are never changing.

RICHARD D. SANDERS

Benton

Missing restaurant

Is anyone like me, forever missing the great Italian restaurant on University, and later on John Barrow and Markham in Little Rock, known as The Villa?

It was awesome classical Italian food, and I hope some young entrepreneur will hearken to look at the high volume of sales from takeout to eat-in, entrees ... Deliciousness beyond your wildest dreams of visiting Italy.

FRANK TRACY

Little Rock